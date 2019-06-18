Beyond Type 1 Named An Official Charity Partner Of The 2019 TCS New York City Marathon Set For Sunday, November 3, 2019

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1 has been named an Official Charity Partner of the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon. 2019 will be Beyond Type 1's third consecutive year running NYC, fielding a team of 30 runners each living with Type 1 diabetes.

The Beyond Type Run team will race through the five boroughs of New York City on November 3, 2019 to inspire those impacted by the chronic, autoimmune disease around the globe. They're on a mission to raise awareness and funds for Type 1 diabetes as ambassadors for nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1.

"With the generous support of Dexcom and Tandem Diabetes Care, we have an opportunity to bring together an amazing group of runners and elevate their voices and stories. Beyond Type Run is designed to show our community and the world exactly what it means to live beyond Type 1 diabetes," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher.

Beyond Type Run is made up of 30 runners with a combined 385 years of experience living with Type 1 diabetes. The team will be co-captained by Rhone CEO and Co-founder Nate Checketts along with NASCAR driver Ryan Reed.

"This team is full of people who are great examples of what you can do with diabetes, and to be a team captain of a group of people like that — this is just unbelievable. I hope people find inspiration in what we're doing. Just because something is hard, it doesn't mean that you can't do it," said co-captain Ryan Reed.

More than 400 official charity partners will be part of the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon, providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world's most popular marathon.

"New York Road Runners is honored to have Beyond Type 1 joining us as an official charity partner for the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon," said Christine Burke, vice president of runner products and strategic partnerships for NYRR. "Taking on the five boroughs of New York City while raising funds and awareness for important causes is truly inspiring. We are proud to support the efforts of the Beyond Type 1 team, and all of our charity runners, and wish them the best of luck as they begin their journey to the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon."

"Type 1 diabetes can be challenging, but Beyond Type 1 shows that it doesn't have to be limiting. As a board member of Beyond Type 1, I am thrilled to co-captain this team with Ryan and to run alongside an inspiring team of people, to show that we can live beyond this disease," said team co-captain Nate Checketts.

Beyond Type 1's 2019 Beyond Type Run team is made possible with support from lead sponsors Dexcom and Tandem Diabetes Care . The team is also supported by apparel sponsors Alala and Rhone , equipment sponsors MedAngel and Withings , and research partners T1D Exchange and Tidepool .

Meet the full team and support their efforts: beyondtype1.org/beyond-type-run

For more information on Beyond Type 1, please visit beyondtype1.org and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @BeyondType1.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy and the path to a cure for Type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with Type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ( www.tandemdiabetes.com ) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

About the TCS New York City Marathon

The TCS New York City Marathon is the largest marathon in the world and the signature event of New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world's premier community running organization. The race is held annually on the first Sunday of November and includes over 50,000 runners, from the world's top professional athletes to runners of all ages and abilities, including 10,000 charity runners. Participants from over 125 countries tour the diverse neighborhoods of New York City's five boroughs—Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Race morning also features the Rising New York Road Runners Youth Invitational at the TCS New York City Marathon, a race within Central Park that ends at the marathon finish line. More than one million spectators and 10,000 volunteers line the city's streets in support of the runners, while millions more watch the globally televised broadcast. The race is a founding member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, which features the world's top marathons—Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, is the premier partner of NYRR and the title sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon. The 49th running of the TCS New York City Marathon is set for November 3, 2019. To learn more, visit www.tcsnycmarathon.org .

