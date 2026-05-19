The Next Generation of Diabetes Solutions: Beyond Type 1 and MATTER Unveil the 2026 Beyond Barriers Accelerator Cohort

Selected organizations to receive funding, mentorship and support to drive earlier diagnosis, expand access and improve outcomes for people living with diabetes

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Type 1, a global nonprofit changing what it means to live with diabetes, today announced the 2026 cohort of its Beyond Barriers Innovation Accelerator in partnership with MATTER, a leading healthcare incubator. This year, the initiative evolves into its first accelerator program, designed to support organizations, social entrepreneurs and mission-driven companies working to meet community members where they are by removing barriers to diabetes care and support.

"Too many people are diagnosed too late, misdiagnosed or left without the resources they need to manage diabetes effectively," said Jae Trevits, president of Beyond Type 1. "Through Beyond Barriers, we're backing innovators who are closing these gaps, and our partnership with MATTER is key to making that support go further. This is not a traditional grant program that stops at funding. Instead, this accelerator allows us to help these organizations build, improve and scale their solutions so they can reach more people and drive meaningful impact."

The 2026 Beyond Barriers Innovation Accelerator cohort includes:

Diabetes Association of Atlanta , which will expand access to diabetes care for uninsured professionals through its AccessPoint AI Navigator platform that privately evaluates a user's health and economic situation to generate a personalized "Care Map" to relevant care and financial resources.

, which will expand access to diabetes care for uninsured professionals through its AccessPoint AI Navigator platform that privately evaluates a user's health and economic situation to generate a personalized "Care Map" to relevant care and financial resources. T1D1 501(c)(3) , which will help simplify insulin dosing, carb counting and blood sugar management through its app, which is the only FDA-cleared over-the-counter insulin dose calculator in the U.S.

, which will help simplify insulin dosing, carb counting and blood sugar management through its app, which is the only FDA-cleared over-the-counter insulin dose calculator in the U.S. Daia, Inc. , which will improve emergency response for severe hypoglycemic events through its Lowcate safety app that enables users to share their location with caregivers and access step-by-step glucagon guidance during emergencies.

, which will improve emergency response for severe hypoglycemic events through its Lowcate safety app that enables users to share their location with caregivers and access step-by-step glucagon guidance during emergencies. The Sole Survivors Inc. , founded by former NBA player Gary Forbes, which will support children living with diabetes through superhero-based storytelling, including books, comics, literacy tools and interactive community programs, designed to build confidence, resilience, connection and self-management skills.

, founded by former NBA player Gary Forbes, which will support children living with diabetes through superhero-based storytelling, including books, comics, literacy tools and interactive community programs, designed to build confidence, resilience, connection and self-management skills. Texas State University – Ny'Nika McFadden, who will develop transition-of-care learning modules and resource hubs designed to help people living with diabetes and their caregivers navigate critical gaps in care and support.

As part of the program, these organizations will receive grants of up to $50,000, along with mentorship and strategic support through November 2026. In total, Beyond Type 1 and MATTER are committing up to $300,000 to accelerate solutions that help people thrive beyond their diagnosis, including efforts to improve early detection, expand access to care and education, and reduce stigma.

"Access to timely diagnosis and ongoing support remains a challenge in diabetes care," said Steven Collens, CEO of MATTER. "Beyond Type 1 is leading important work to address these gaps, and we're proud to support participating organizations with the guidance and connections needed to reach more people."

The 2026 cohort was selected from a competitive national pool of applicants spanning nonprofits, health care providers, researchers and mission-driven companies focused on improving diabetes outcomes.

"Removing barriers in diabetes care requires solutions that span the full continuum, from access and education to long-term support," said Kristian Hurley, executive vice president of social impact and global affairs at Beyond Type 1. "This cohort reflects a diverse set of approaches to improving outcomes, and we're excited to help these organizations scale their impact and reach the communities who need them most."

Building on three years of momentum, Beyond Barriers has already helped fuel solutions that expand access and improve diabetes care. In 2025 alone, Beyond Type 1 invested $200,000 in innovation grants to partners including The Sugar Science, Hip Hop Public Health, Mobile Care Chicago, Glucose Guide by Hangry Woman, Morehouse School of Medicine and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit changing what it means to live with diabetes, serving the world's largest digital diabetes community. Co-founded by Nick Jonas and Juliet de Baubigny in 2015, we provide tools, education, and support to help people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes survive, thrive, and drive innovation toward prevention and cures. Visit BeyondType1.org to learn more.

About MATTER

MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, includes more than 1,100 current and alumni startups from around the world, working together with dozens of hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare. Together, the MATTER community is accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives. For more information, visit matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Type 1