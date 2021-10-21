"Beyond Wall Street" Interview Series Introduces Innovators in Finance & Alternative Investing

Conversations from BWS are opportunities to uncover overlooked or little publicized investment ideas. Tweet this

Mark Clark, a Dallas, Texas-based investor and business owner, shares that the value of BWS is that it allows him to learn about new and interesting asset classes and ideas: "Conversations from BWS are opportunities to uncover overlooked or little publicized investment ideas. I found myself asking more questions to find out about the ideas and asset classes discussed in the episodes."

BWS is presented by Arixa Capital, a leading lender to real estate investors and developers, and private fund manager, headquartered in Los Angeles. Since inception in 2010, Arixa has provided over $2 billion of loans, while ensuring zero loss of principal for all of its investors. With over a decade of experience and relationship building, Arixa has a long tradition of contributing to education and fostering community in its industry. BWS represents the next step in Arixa's commitment to thought leadership.

The series came about in part as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Since COVID, many seminars are competing during prime work hours. Flexibility is key because anyone is able to view these interviews when time permits," says Clark. Arixa Founder Jan Brzeski explains, "During COVID, our live events which had mainly taken place on the UCLA campus were shut down. Beyond Wall Street emerged as a way for me to keep learning from people I respect, and in that process, share that learning with a wider audience."

The episodes also include interviews with experts about various social challenges, such as homelessness, because addressing these problems is critical for any investment program to be successful in the medium and long term. BWS is designed for a broad audience including investors; people seeking to learn about career opportunities in the alternative investment field; and anyone seeking to gain insight into today's evolving economy, viewed through the lens of finance and investment.

BWS is seeking new guests to interview, partners and co-sponsors interested in the topics it covers. For more information, please contact Jan Brzeski at [email protected] or (310) 905-3055. To be notified for new episode releases, sign up for the newsletter at www.beyondws.com.

Arixa Capital is one of the West Coast's premier private real estate lenders and fund managers providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information on investing or borrowing.

