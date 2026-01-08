Dreame Redefines Wearable Technology at CES 2026 with Full-Scenario Health Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, made its stunning global debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, unveiling a comprehensive lineup of smart wearable products. Underpinned by the philosophy of "Wear Without Awareness, Care with Presence," the new collection—featuring three AI smart rings, one AI blood pressure watch—aims to construct an integrated, all-scenario digital health management system. This launch marks Dreame's strategic entry into the AI-powered wearable market.

Beyond Wearables: Dreame Unveils Your AI-Driven Proactive Health Ecosystem at CES 2026

From Passive Hardware to Proactive Health Companion

The global smart wearable market is evolving beyond simple tools into personalized, AI-driven companions. Dreame AI Wearables Division addresses this shift through its core strategy of deep ecosystem integration and the on-device deployment of its self-developed Large AI Health Models. This approach fundamentally transforms passive data-tracking devices into proactive health companions capable of continuous monitoring, intelligent analysis, and timely intervention.

A Strategically Tailored Portfolio for Diverse Needs

The product portfolio is meticulously designed to cater to specific user needs across health, convenience, and lifestyle:

Smart Rings: The lineup includes three distinct rings. The flagship Dreame Haptic AI Smart Ring pioneers delicate fingertip haptic feedback for notifications and health alerts, integrating multiple sensors into an industry-leading ultra-slim 2.5mm design. The Dreame AI ECG Ring offers professional-grade ECG monitoring and a "Family Care" feature for remote health tracking and emergency alerts. The Dreame AI NFC Ring serves as an ecosystem "key," consolidating access cards, keys, and digital passes for seamless connectivity. Health Monitoring Watch: The Dreame AI Blood Pressure Smart Watch utilizes an advanced air pump pressurization solution combined with proprietary AI Health Algorithms to deliver medical-grade blood pressure and ECG readings. It boasts a 10-12 day battery life and a sleek, everyday design, seamlessly integrating professional health monitoring into daily life.

All devices are powered by Dreame AI Wearables Division's self-developed AI Health Algorithms, which drive enabling precise sleep analysis, activity tracking, and health risk assessment.

Anchored in a High-Growth Market with a Future-Ready Vision

Dreame AI Wearables Division focus on health monitoring, sleep management, and daily convenience aligns perfectly with key growth sectors. They recognize that future competitiveness lies not in hardware specs alone, but in creating a cohesive, intelligent, experience-driven ecosystem.

While navigating a rapidly growing market, Dreame AI Wearables Division states that user data privacy and security remain top priorities, implementing stringent protocols to ensure and maintain trust with global users.

At CES 2026, Dreame AI Wearables Division demonstrates that by making AI deeply personal and intuitively proactive, and seamlessly integrated, it is pioneering a new era of intelligent, continuous health management.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

