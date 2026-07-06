Beyond Weight Loss: Obesity Trial Design for Real-World Patient and Payer Impact, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how to design obesity trials that generate clinically meaningful, patient-relevant and payer-relevant evidence. Attendees will learn how to select endpoints that demonstrate broader metabolic, cardiovascular and patient-centered value. The featured speakers will discuss designing patient-centric obesity trials that better reflect real-world obesity management including the generation of evidence and longitudinal outcomes supporting long-term adherence and weight maintenance. The speakers will share how to build cross-functional evidence strategies that support reimbursement, differentiation and long-term access. Attendees will also learn how to position obesity therapies for success in an increasingly outcomes-driven healthcare environment.

TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Obesity drug development is advancing at unprecedented speed but, as competition intensifies, demonstrating weight loss or clinical efficacy alone is no longer enough to support long-term success. In this webinar, gain insight into how to design obesity trials that generate clinically meaningful, patient-relevant and payer-relevant evidence.

As obesity therapies evolve beyond weight loss toward broader metabolic, cardiovascular and patient-centered outcomes, sponsors face growing pressure to design trials that generate evidence relevant not only to regulators, but also to payers, providers and patients.

From endpoint selection and patient stratification to long-term outcomes and real-world applicability, obesity studies increasingly require integrated evidence strategies that support differentiation, reimbursement and sustainable access in a highly competitive market.

This webinar brings together cross-functional experts to explore how sponsors can design obesity trials that deliver both clinical and commercial value. The discussion will examine how development teams can align trial design, endpoint strategy, patient selection and evidence generation with evolving stakeholder expectations across the healthcare ecosystem.

Attendees will learn how to:

Select endpoints that extend beyond weight reduction to demonstrate meaningful metabolic, cardiovascular, functional and quality-of-life outcomes while incorporating the patient voice into evidence generation and endpoint strategy

Design patient-centric obesity trials that better reflect real-world populations, treatment adherence and long-term disease management, including the generation of evidence supporting long-term adherence and weight maintenance

Incorporate payer-relevant evidence strategies early in development to support reimbursement, health technology assessment (HTA) and market access

Leverage real-world evidence and longitudinal data to strengthen value demonstration and differentiation

Align clinical development, medical affairs, HEOR and commercial strategy around integrated evidence generation

Address the growing demand for durable outcomes data and evidence supporting long-term healthcare impact

Register for this webinar to gain a practical framework for designing obesity trials that move beyond regulatory success toward real-world impact. Learn how to generate evidence that supports patient outcomes, payer confidence and long-term commercial value.

Join experts from Thermo Fisher Scientific and the PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Leslie Harrold, MD, MPH, Vice President & Head, Real World Science and Strategy, Prospective Real-World Studies; Hayley Karn, PhD, CPsychol, Senior Research Scientist, PPD Evidera Patient-Centered Research; Almudena Olid Gonzalez, MA, Director, Market Access, PPD Evidera Health Economics and Market Access; Firas M. Dabbous, PhD, MS, Senior Research Scientist, PPD Evidera Real-World Data & Scientific Solutions; Eling Gaines, Senior Director, Program Oversight, PPD; and Todd Rudo, MD, Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Clario, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond Weight Loss: Obesity Trial Design for Real-World Patient and Payer Impact.

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