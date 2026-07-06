Streamlining Protein Crystallography Automation from Sample Prep to Imaging, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how automation can help protein crystallography teams meet ever more demanding throughput goals. Attendees will hear practical considerations for implementing automation in protein crystallography laboratories. The featured speakers will discuss where automation matters most in crystallography, tangible benefits of implementing automation, and common pitfalls that can delay adoption or limit scientific impact. Attendees will discover how automation can support reproducibility, throughput and scalability from sample prep to imaging.

TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein crystallography prevails as a major tool in drug discovery and demands for greater throughput, reproducibility and efficiency continue to grow. As a result, laboratory automation plays an increasingly important role in modern crystallography workflows. However, successfully implementing automation requires more than adding instrumentation; it involves aligning workflow design, scientific objectives, laboratory infrastructure and best operational practices to create scalable and reliable processes.

This webinar will explore practical approaches, proven methodologies and key considerations for integrating automation into crystallography workflows. Drawing from real-world experience in structural biology and laboratory automation, the session will examine where automation can provide the greatest impact, from protein handling and crystallization setup to imaging, optimization and downstream workflow efficiency.

Attendees will gain a practical framework for evaluating automation opportunities within their laboratories, including identifying workflow bottlenecks, improving reproducibility and scaling operations without sacrificing experimental flexibility. The discussion will cover considerations for liquid handling, drop setting, plate handling, environmental and humidity control, imaging workflows and support for specialized applications.

The webinar will also address important implementation decisions that laboratories frequently encounter, including balancing throughput with flexibility, integrating new automation into existing workflows, optimizing laboratory footprint, selecting compatible consumables and avoiding common pitfalls that can delay adoption or limit scientific impact. Through practical examples and implementation perspectives, attendees will learn how different automation strategies can be adapted for academic laboratories, biopharma environments and shared research facilities.

Whether an organization is beginning to explore crystallography automation or seeking to enhance an established workflow, this session will provide actionable insights for designing a more efficient, reproducible and scalable crystallography process that supports accelerated structural discovery.

Register for this webinar to learn how crystallography automation can improve throughput, reproducibility and workflow efficiency from sample prep to imaging.

Join Meagan Dufrisne, Structural Biologist, Helix Biostructures; and Matthew Cucuzza, Marketing Manager, Hudson Lab Automation, for the live webinar on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Streamlining Protein Crystallography Automation from Sample Prep to Imaging.

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