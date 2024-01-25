BeyondID Completes SOC 2® Type II Certification and HIPAA Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID, a leading managed identity solutions provider, today announced its successful completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 Type II (SOC 2 Type II) examination. This certification highlights BeyondID's commitment to ensuring the security and privacy of its users' data.

The company also announced that its platform is Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant and can provide a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) to customers that ensures the proper handling of protected health information.

The independent examination, conducted by leading cybersecurity assessment firm A-LIGN https://www.a-lign.com/validates that BeyondID's security practices and controls meet the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for security, availability, and privacy over an extended period of time. 

"Every day, our certified identity professionals and Security Operations Center help customers identify threats to their environment and data, and protecting them is our top priority," said  Sasi Kelam, co-founder and CTO at BeyondID"We are also proud to achieve HIPAA compliance, ensuring that BeyondID can handle sensitive healthcare data securely. This combination of SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance assures our customers that we take security as seriously as they do." 

In addition to performing a SOC 2/HIPAA audit on an annual basis, BeyondID will make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Visit https://trust.beyondid.com for more details.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed. 

About BeyondID
BeyondID is a leading managed identity services provider that the most successful brands trust to bring their digital identity strategies to life. BeyondID helps organizations streamline their adoption process and ensure their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the valued customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ATN International, Discount Tire, HEB, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, Mayo Clinic, Northern Trust, TDECU, and VF Corp. More information about BeyondID can be found at www.BeyondID.com.

