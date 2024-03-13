BeyondID Records Sixth Consecutive Year of Growth

Nation's leading financial, healthcare and retail companies trust BeyondID to help them provide secure total experiences based on its identity-first zero trust framework

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID, a leading managed identity solutions provider, today announced that the company recorded its sixth consecutive year of revenue growth. The company also expanded its customer base with industry-leading brands including Barracuda Networks, Boulder Community Health, H-E-B, Match Group, and Vista Equity Partners.

Addressing the demand for securing access to thousands of enterprise applications and data sources, the company introduced the BeyondID Integration Network, providing customers with migration and integration services at scale. And to meet the increasing need for continuous identity-based security, BeyondID launched its Security Operations Center (SOC), providing customers with 24/7/365 identity threat detection and remediation (ITDR) services to protect identity and user-driven endpoints.

"BeyondID has been instrumental in partnering with H-E-B to design, architect and implement a forward-looking identity provider solution," said Alan Feldman, Senior Director of Identity and Access Management at H-E-B, one of the largest private companies in America. "Their guidance and subject matter expertise has enabled H-E-B to meet immediate and evolving security compliance needs balanced with a seamless experience for user provisioning, single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, passwordless authentication, and integration."

Additionally, BeyondID was named Okta's 2023 Americas Partner of the Year, won the Fortress Cyber Security Organizational Excellence Award and was recognized as one of the top technology providers and consultants providing managed services for the second year in a row by CRN in the 2024 Security 100.

Looking forward, BeyondID will expand its zero trust services, integration network and security operations offerings through continuous innovation, by leveraging the synergies within its existing partner network and via new partnerships within identity management, governance, compliance, application, cloud and data security platforms.

"Our focus on zero trust solutions and identity-first protection led to another incredible year of innovation and growth for BeyondID," said Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID. "We are proud of the milestones achieved last year and will continue to innovate our solutions offerings and expand our relationships with industry-leading partners to meet the growing security demands of our customers."

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading managed identity services provider that the most successful brands trust to bring their digital identity strategies to life. BeyondID helps organizations streamline their adoption process and ensure their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the valued customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ASTM International, Biogen, Barracuda Networks, Discount Tire, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, Northern Trust, Sequoia Capital, and VF Corp. More information about BeyondID can be found at https://www.beyondid.com.

