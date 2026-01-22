BeyondTrucks Achieves the Highest Standard of Enterprise-Grade Security

SOC 2 Type II certification validates robust security controls for protecting supply chain and shipment information, and customer business intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondTrucks , provider of a platform for AI-powered truck dispatch planning and management, today announced the achievement of SOC® 2 Type II compliance, the recognized high standard of enterprise-grade security.

SOC 2 Type II audits examine the operational effectiveness of cybersecurity controls over a minimum period of time, typically 6-12 months, demonstrating sustained security practices.

"This process validates that we have committed to and implemented robust security controls for protecting our customers' sensitive supply chain data, freight information, and business intelligence," said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks.

SOC 2 Type II is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that evaluates how well a service provider safeguards customer data based on five Trust Service Criteria, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type II goes beyond SOC 2 Type I in that in Type II a technology provider subjects itself to a continuous external evaluation of internal controls and processes whereas an audit under SOC 2 Type l is just a snapshot of a provider's practices at one point in time. The audit is conducted by an independent, accredited third-party who provides an unbiased assessment of the company's security posture and operational controls.

"These audits validate that we are consistently maintaining protections across our multi-tenant architecture where multiple customers share the same infrastructure and applications," Galland explained. "In contrast, the single-tenant or on premise models place security responsibilities with the customer's IT team, making it impossible for the software vendor to obtain SOC 2 Type II certification for those deployments."

With enterprise customers increasingly requiring SOC 2 Type ll as a baseline for demonstrating a continuous commitment to security by vendors, the certification standard enables BeyondTrucks to deliver third-party verified protection and make enterprise -level security accessible at a fraction of the price.

"In a market where legacy enterprise TMS solutions are predominantly delivered as single-tenant or on premise deployments, BeyondTrucks, as a true multi-tenant enterprise SaaS fleet TMS provider, stands alone in offering independently audited security by SOC 2 Type ll standards," Galland stated. "Our multi-tenant architecture combined with SOC 2 Type ll compliance proves that a modern TMS can deliver superior economics and superior security simultaneously, a combination that even the biggest enterprise TMS providers architecturally cannot offer and new players have not achieved."

About BeyondTrucks

San Francisco-based BeyondTrucks offers specialty and private enterprise fleets a modern, AI-native platform for dispatch planning and management to become more efficient, make better decisions, and reinforce their customer service advantage. Built in the multi-tenant cloud, the SOC 2 Type ll compliant platform replaces legacy systems and manual processes with unified workflows that automate operations and optimize decisions across the fleet. With more than 100 built-in integrations and a highly configurable architecture, the BeyondTrucks platform transforms specialized fleets of all types to remain competitive in the age of AI.

For more information, visit www.beyondtrucks.com .

