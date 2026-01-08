BeyondTrucks Optimization Solution for Fleets Wins Products That Count Award

Prestigious recognition showcases the 'End of AI as a Feature' in the BeyondTrucks TMS

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondTrucks, provider of a transportation management system (TMS) designed to replace current legacy software, manual processes and biased, gut-based decision-making by providing fleets with an AI-powered multi-tenant platform, today announced it has been named as a winner of the coveted Products That Count Award. The company joins household names such as Apollo.IO, Firefox, and Meta (Facebook) among this quarter's Products That Count award winners.

Presented by Products That Count, a 501(c)3 nonprofit and the world largest community for Chief Product Officers and product managers , the award for Q4 2025 was focused on Human-Centered Design by showcasing companies that are integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into processes and workflows to unlock significant value for their customers.

"With this award, the organization has declared the end of 'AI as a feature', recognizing that its value comes from being deeply woven into a platform, not simply bolted on like many traditional providers do for optics," said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. "We're flattered that Products That Count has acknowledged our solution for dispatch planning and delivery management is part of this paradigm shift..

"This award comes at a critical moment for transportation management technology," Galland continued. "As a third-party validation, it gives enterprise fleet customers confidence that BeyondTrucks is fundamentally different and truly transformational when it comes to improving decisions in load planning and dispatch."

At the heart of the BeyondTrucks optimization solution is an AI-powered language-based interface leveraging large language model (LLM) technology so dispatchers and load planners can incorporate information and constraints in near real time.

"To offer optimization in near-real time requires different data, software architecture, workflow design, and decision algorithms that are fundamentally different from what legacy TMS provide," explained Dr. Mahriah Alf, chief product officer at BeyondTrucks. "Our optimization solution succeeded in getting all of these things right. This award is recognition of that and celebrates our approach to AI, its applications to the physical world, reliance on valuable data that's hard to replicate, and uncompromising cybersecurity standards."

"This is where the 'AI revolution' meets something more grounded, and frankly, a little unglamorous," said SC Moatti, founder of Mighty Capital in a foreword to the Products That Count 2025 Q4 award e-book. "The real magic is happening in places where systems quietly make good decisions in real time, under real constraints."

