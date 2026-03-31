BeyondTrucks Launches AI RateAgents to Redefine How Fleets Build Rate Tables

RateAgents for fuel surcharges is the first in a broader set of AI agents that will redefine how carriers manage rate table libraries

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondTrucks, provider of a platform for AI-powered dispatch planning and management for operationally complex fleets, today announced an expansion of its portfolio of embedded AI capabilities with the launch of BeyondTrucks RateAgents.

BeyondTrucks has built the first-of-its-kind coding agent for addressing rate complexities between shippers and carriers. A natural language input window takes plain English requests and triggers the AI agent to generate working rate table code.

Given the many ways shippers and carriers calculate the rates for different aspects of transportation activities, rate tables have been a major challenge for large and complex fleets. With RateAgents, BeyondTrucks has built a first-of-its-kind coding agent for addressing rate complexity giving carriers the ability to describe their rate logic in plain language and watch it come to life as working software – instantly.

"Traditional TMS providers have spent decades building out rating functionality," said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. "And yet, many carriers have no choice but to rely on spreadsheets, expensive custom code, or even stand-alone rating engines to manage their rate tables. Today, BeyondTrucks changes that with the industry's first rating agent powered by generative AI."

Using large language model (LLM) technology, the BeyondTrucks RateAgents allows carriers to describe their rate formulas in plain language, exactly as they or their shipper would define them, and automatically translates that description into working code within the BeyondTrucks platform. Users can then test the output before deploying the code into their rate tables.

The first in a broader set of AI agents, BeyondTrucks is rolling out RateAgents for fuel surcharges (FSC). This initial application addresses a long-standing problem that has been hiding in plain sight: fuel surcharges are calculated differently by virtually every fleet customer in the industry.

Until today, no TMS could cover every possible FSC permutation, creating a significant administrative burden on carriers by forcing them to either manually calculate and apply surcharges on every invoice or invest in custom engineering. Now, with the BeyondTrucks RateAgents for FSC, non-technical users are empowered with capabilities once reserved for trained software engineers.

"Our users are carriers whose operations are deeply embedded in their customers' supply chains and often have complex rating functions linked to the unique set of activities they perform," explained Galland. "This new offering is part of a broader shift in how BeyondTrucks is approaching platform flexibility, moving technical capability closer to the operational teams who understand the business.

"LLM-powered coding agents are fundamentally changing what's possible in enterprise software, and BeyondTrucks is positioning its customers to benefit from that directly," Galland added. "Unlike legacy providers who make carriers dependent on custom engineering services and monetize it heavily, we put the customer first by placing power directly in the hands of the operators themselves."

About BeyondTrucks

San Francisco-based BeyondTrucks offers specialty and private enterprise fleets a modern, AI-native Transportation Management System to become more efficient, make better decisions, and reinforce their customer service advantage. Built in the multi-tenant cloud, the SOC-2 compliant platform replaces legacy systems and manual processes with unified workflows that automate operations and optimize decisions across the fleet. With more than 100 built-in integrations and a highly configurable architecture, the BeyondTrucks platform transforms specialized fleets of all types to remain competitive in the age of AI.

For more information, visit www.beyondtrucks.com.

SOURCE BeyondTrucks