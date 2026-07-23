BFC Solutions Selects IFS Cloud to Unify Field Service and Operations

Industrial AI to support scalable growth, consistent customer experience, and efficient operations for U.S. HVAC leader

Itasca, Ill., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that BFC Solutions, the leader in essential HVAC services for commercial multi-site facilities in the U.S., has selected IFS Cloud to enable a more connected, scalable approach to service delivery across its operations.

Delivering reliable service is essential to BFC Solutions, particularly at the scale on which it operates nationwide, servicing more than 540,000 HVAC units annually and completing over 1,200 service visits each day across a highly distributed network of customer locations.

For businesses with multi-site facilities, including restaurants, retailers, grocers, convenience stores, and other critical commercial environments, reliable HVAC service is essential to maintaining day-to-day operations. Supporting customers at that scale requires the visibility, coordination, and operational efficiency needed to deliver consistent service across a nationwide network.

To ensure excellence is delivered across every customer interaction, BFC will deploy IFS.ai-powered IFS Cloud, combining field service management (FSM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities in a single platform. The solution will connect service, scheduling, manufacturing, inventory, customer support and financial operations, strengthening transparency and cross-functional coordination. With embedded AI capabilities, teams will be able to better plan for service demand and respond proactively to improve service levels across its 100,000+ customer locations.

"For service-led organizations operating across distributed networks, platform decisions come down to visibility, control, and the ability to scale consistently," said Matt Breslin, President, IFS Americas. "Organizations want solutions that solve the complex challenges unique to their business, not generic technology. With deep expertise in field service management, IFS helps companies connect service and enterprise operations while applying Industrial AI in ways that drive measurable impact for both the business and its customers."

"As a service business, the value we create for customers comes through delivering consistent, high-quality service," said Jason Cocco, Chief Executive Officer at BFC Solutions. "To maintain and continuously improve those service levels alongside our growth, we recognized it started by unifying our front and back-office teams onto a single platform. In evaluating options, the driver was to equip each functional area with the right tool to work smarter and more proficiently - which meant providing broad visibility and access to real-time data to facilitate informed decisions and actions. IFS Cloud gives us an enterprise solution that supports our field service operations and streamlines our internal processes, allowing us to operate more efficiently across all areas of the business - resulting in a better experience for our customers."

BFC's decision reflects a broader trend in the ERP market. According to Forrester's The ERP Buyers' Journey, 2026, buyers increasingly prioritize industry expertise, domain knowledge, and ecosystem fit over price alone, treating ERP selection as a strategic investment in long-term execution and business performance.

IFS continues to see strong demand for unified service management platforms across service-intensive industries as organizations look to support operational alignment and long-term scalability. This momentum is reflected in customer feedback, with IFS recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Field Service Management.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]



NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/855/4377210/4201758.pdf IFS Cloud Selected by BFC to Unify Service and ERP Operation v3_FINAL https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/4377210/8c50a26516c92798_org.jpg ifs image

SOURCE IFS