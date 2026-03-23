WISCONSIN TEAMSTERS AT B&G FOODS AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Food Production Workers Demand Fair Pay, Affordable Health Care, and Job Security

STOUGHTON, Wis., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 120 at B&G Foods in Stoughton, Wis., have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, as they fight for fair wages, affordable health care, and improved working conditions at an understaffed facility.

The Stoughton plant is vital to B&G Foods' operations, producing household-name products including Cream of Wheat, Skinnygirl Salad Dressing, and Ortega Taco Sauce.

"B&G Foods is taking advantage of a workforce that keeps its Stoughton operation running," said Shaun Mullikin, business agent with Teamsters Local 120. "Meanwhile, workers are dealing with long hours and rising costs, while the company refuses to make basic improvements. Fair pay, decent health care, and reasonable hours shouldn't be a fight — but right now, they are."

In addition to wages and working conditions, workers are also seeking stronger contract language to protect their future. This includes "successorship" language, which would require any new owner of the facility to honor the existing union contract if the company is sold. Members are also seeking protections around automation to ensure that new technology is not introduced to eliminate jobs.

"We've given so much to this company, and all we're asking for is fairness and stability," said Traci Gosda, Chief Steward at B&G Foods and member of Local 120. "We shouldn't have to choose between our health, our families, and our jobs. We're standing together to make sure this is a place where people can build a decent life, and not just get by."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to local120.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120