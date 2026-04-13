BGL Advises Audax Private Equity in its Acquisition of AKAM

Leading property management and real estate platform

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Audax Private Equity (Audax) has completed its acquisition of AKAM, a property management and real estate firm that operates through three subsidiaries: AKAM, Orsid, and Metro Management and a portfolio company of Nautic Partners. BGL's Real Estate Services and Technology investment banking team served as a buy-side financial advisor to Audax in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AKAM is a property management and real estate firm. Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Audax Private Equity (Audax) has completed its acquisition of AKAM, a property management and real estate firm that operates through three subsidiaries: AKAM, Orsid, and Metro Management and a portfolio company of Nautic Partners. BGL’s Real Estate Services and Technology investment banking team served as a buy-side financial advisor to Audax in the transaction.

Founded in 1983, New York City-based AKAM is a property management and real estate firm that primarily serves condominiums and cooperatives, as well as single-family homeowner associations. AKAM seeks to set the standard in property management with its Residential Intelligence business philosophy that places customers at the heart of its business. With a deep history and expertise in the New York and Florida markets, AKAM looks to cultivate thriving communities through its hospitality-driven team, rigorous operational standards, and rich service offerings.

Transaction Details

The acquisition positions AKAM to capitalize on a growing residential services market, supported by favorable industry tailwinds, including an increasingly complex regulatory environment that benefits established operators, rising insurance premiums, and elevated capital project spending that is expected to drive continued growth.





The investment by Audax will also allow AKAM to further build out and expand its New York and Florida customer base.





AKAM's existing management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Ken Greene, will continue to lead the business, ensuring continuity for clients, employees, and partners.

BGL's Real Estate Services & Technology investment banking team has extensive experience across the sector and maintains deep relationships with key financial sponsors and industry executives. Our team has a 25-year track record of advising companies on solving complex M&A challenges, particularly where the mix of end markets, revenue drivers and go-to-market strategies require deep sector insights. Our clients benefit from our enduring global relationships and deep industry insights, which span the entirety of the real estate & property technology continuum across the residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate landscape.

To learn more about our transactions across the Information & Tech-Enabled Services sector, click here.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

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