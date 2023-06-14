BGL Advises GFL Environmental on Divestiture of Non-Core Assets

News provided by

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

14 Jun, 2023, 14:02 ET

Divestiture of the three distinct non-core U.S. solid waste regions represents an enterprise value of approximately C$1.6 billion

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the divestiture of three distinct solid waste operations of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL), the fourth-largest diversified environmental services company in North America, for an aggregate enterprise value of approximately C$1.6 billion. The divestiture of GFL's Colorado and New Mexico solid waste operations and Nashville, TN operations have been completed in two separate transactions; the divestiture of its Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware operations has received clearance from the U.S. Department of Justice and is scheduled to close on June 30, 2023.

Continue Reading
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the divestiture of three distinct solid waste operations of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL), the fourth-largest diversified environmental services company in North America, for an aggregate enterprise value of approximately C$1.6 billion.
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the divestiture of three distinct solid waste operations of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL), the fourth-largest diversified environmental services company in North America, for an aggregate enterprise value of approximately C$1.6 billion.

BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as financial advisor to GFL in each of the three transactions.

Headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, GFL Environmental, Inc. (GFL) is a leading North American diversified environmental services company providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and more than half of the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services (EIS) investment banking team has been a leader in the North American market in Environmental Services transaction volume for more than eight years, according to PitchBook.com. Our EIS team focuses on businesses that perform essential services to the commercial, industrial, infrastructure, power and energy, and municipal markets. The team has executed numerous transactions related to a broad range of industrial and environmental investments and have developed significant expertise in many subsectors, including sustainability, waste and recycling, environmental and industrial field services, infrastructure services, and commercial services.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, New York, and Los Angeles, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Also from this source

BGL Welcomes William F. Farmer as Managing Director within Industrials

BGL Announces the Sale of Attaway Hauling and Choice Bulk Carriers to Bulk Express Transport

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.