BGL Announces the Acquisition of Lumitec by Truck-Lite

Lumitec is the market leader in the conceptualization, development, and manufacture of extreme environment LED lighting, kitted lighting systems, and lighting controls for aftermarket and OEM vehicle customers. Lumitec's products are designed for leisure and commercial marine, off-highway recreational and commercial vehicle, specialty vehicle, and other extreme applications where high reliability, exceptional weatherability, technical sophistication, customization, and customer support are highly valued. Through its "Lighting by Lumitec" branded OEM component program, the company has solidified its position as a premium product partner.

Under the leadership of founding entrepreneur, John Kujawa, Lumitec provides customers with industry-leading, fully-integrated lighting and control technologies and solutions. A frequent winner of innovation and supplier-performance awards, Lumitec has been named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing private companies for seven consecutive years.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company is a leading independent investment bank serving the middle market. BGL specializes in mergers and acquisitions advisory services, debt and equity placements, financial restructuring advice, and valuations and fairness opinions, with global industry teams in Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Environmental & Industrial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Metals & Metals Processing, and Real Estate. BGL has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Philadelphia, San Antonio, and San Diego in addition to Global M&A Partner offices in more than 50 countries across 5 continents. BGL is able to deliver to our clients unparalleled access to strategic relationships, investors, and opportunities globally. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

