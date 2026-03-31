BGL Announces the Majority Recapitalization of Apex Dental Laboratory Group by LongueVue Capital

Leading consolidator of U.S.-manufactured dental laboratory products

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the majority recapitalization of Apex Dental Laboratory Group (Apex), a dental laboratory platform with 16 labs in 10 states, by LongueVue Capital (LVC), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, in partnership with Swaney Group Capital (SGC), a Tampa-based private equity firm. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Its branded products include Kinder Krowns®, Lumineers®, Snap-On Smile®, and SurgicalGuides.com. Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the majority recapitalization of Apex Dental Laboratory Group (Apex), a dental laboratory platform with 16 labs in 10 states, by LongueVue Capital (LVC), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, in partnership with Swaney Group Capital (SGC), a Tampa-based private equity firm. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BGL's Healthcare and Life Sciences investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Apex in the transaction. Learn more here: https://www.bglco.com/industry-coverage/healthcare-life-sciences-investment-banking/

Founded in 2015 and headquartered near Dallas, TX, Apex provides dentists across the country with reliable, high-quality fixed bridges, implants, and crowns, removable dentures, and pediatric products. Its branded products include Kinder Krowns® (which introduced the first 3D printed pediatric crown to the market in 2024), Lumineers®, Snap-On Smile®, and SurgicalGuides.com. Apex has expanded its national network through 3 de novo openings and 22 acquisitions across the country, uniquely positioned with all of its restoration work and products proudly manufactured in the United States. Apex's entire management team will remain with the company and partner with respected industry veteran Billy Braun, former CEO and President of one of the country's largest dental laboratory platforms, DDS Lab, who will serve as Apex's Executive Chairman.

Kay Hayden, President and Co-Founder of Apex: "Apex's success has always been rooted in our core values and our commitment to being Made in America. Jonathan Bluth and the BGL team led us through a well-prepared and well-managed sale process, consistently keeping our best interests at the forefront. They helped us identify the right partners, organizations that truly align with our values and bring the strategic resources and support needed for our next phase of growth. We could not be happier with the guidance, process, and outcome."

Travis Zick, M&A Director and Co-Founder of Apex: "BGL guided us step by step through this very complex process. The entire time, they worked with us to best position our company for success while serving to champion us to the market. They also took the time to understand our goals in the transaction, and they searched for the best possible partners to achieve those goals. In the end, we were extremely happy and would not have been able to navigate this process, nor would we have achieved the successful outcome without BGL's guidance and support."

Jonathan Bluth, BGL Managing Director: "It was a joy assisting such a highly regarded management team to unlock meaningful value from their 10+ years of growing one of the most acquisitive platforms in the country, with huge upside still to come. Helping Apex join forces with LVC and SGC should provide the resources and creativity to propel this great company to new heights. We are excited to follow their story as Apex continues to evolve."

About BGL's Healthcare Investment Banking Team

BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team has decades of experience advising companies across the diagnostics, research tools, lab equipment, and outsourced services landscape. We have provided capital formation, technology strategy, corporate ventures, and M&A strategy for a wide range of companies, including dental laboratories. Additionally, we maintain active relationships with global healthcare and life sciences industry participants and capital providers and closely follow regulatory and reimbursement trends.

To learn more about our transactions and in-depth, proprietary research across the healthcare landscape, visit our Research page on bglco.com.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

Industry contact:

Jonathan M. Bluth

Managing Director

[email protected]

310.492.5740

Media contact:

Kaylyn R. Hlavaty

Communications Manager

[email protected]

216.920.6622

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company