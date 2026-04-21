BGL Announces the Sale of the Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic Real Estate Portfolio

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of the Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic Portfolio ("Portfolio"), totaling approximately 35,276 rentable square feet in Kentucky and Indiana, to a private real estate investor. BGL's Healthcare Real Estate team served as the exclusive advisor to the seller in the transaction.

Both Properties are occupied by Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic, which is part of Baptist Health Medical Group. Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of the Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic Portfolio (“Portfolio”), totaling approximately 35,276 rentable square feet in Kentucky and Indiana, to a private real estate investor. BGL’s Healthcare Real Estate team served as the exclusive advisor to the seller in the transaction.

Portfolio Overview

The two-property Portfolio consists of medical offices located in Louisville, Kentucky, and New Albany, Indiana. The Louisville property comprises 24,128 rentable square feet and is adjacent to the Norton Women & Children's Hospital campus in a broader medical corridor. The New Albany location contains 11,148 rentable square feet on a 1.04-acre site.

Both Properties are occupied by Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic, which is part of Baptist Health Medical Group. Founded in 1924, Baptist Health of Kentucky is a not-for-profit, faith-based healthcare system that operates eight owned acute care hospitals across Kentucky and southern Indiana, with more than 2,300 licensed beds.

About BGL's Healthcare Real Estate Team

Led by John Riddle & Sean Maynard, BGL's Healthcare Real Estate team is a leading advisor to private and institutional healthcare organizations, offering capital market strategies and solutions, including sale-leaseback transactions, asset disposition, debt/equity recapitalization, private placement, and tax-deferred UPREIT structures.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company