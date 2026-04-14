M&A Activity Sees Healthy Boost in the Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements Market

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations and Branded VMS companies are benefiting from sustained consumer and investor tailwinds

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements (VMS) industry remains a highly attractive, resilient category driven by an increasingly health-conscious consumer base, a growing focus on preventive health, and an aging population, according to an industry report released by the Food & Beverage investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Download and read the BGL Food & Beverage Insider here: https://bit.ly/BGLVMSInsiderApril

We're bullish on the growth of this industry. Post this The Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements (VMS) industry remains a highly attractive, resilient category driven by an increasingly health-conscious consumer base, a growing focus on preventive health, and an aging population, according to an industry report released by the Food & Beverage investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Dan Gomez, Head of BGL's Food & Beverage team: "The VMS industry has evolved from a commodity multivitamin business into a sophisticated, consumer-driven market of targeted supplements addressing specific health outcomes. We're bullish on the growth of this industry and believe it remains one of the most structurally compelling sectors in consumer health – resilient through economic cycles, powered by genuine demographic tailwinds, and increasingly attractive to both strategic and private equity investors."

Inside the report, BGL examines the market forces that are fueling expansion in the VMS industry and making it an attractive category for strategic and private equity investors.

Key VMS industry takeaways include:

Assessment of the market size and growth profile of the Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market and the increasingly strategic role these organizations are assuming within the modern VMS value chain





How consumer and category trends, particularly growing demand for specialization and products targeting specific health and wellness needs, are fueling demand in the Branded VMS market





How AI-driven personalization is reshaping the way consumers discover and purchase supplements and creating opportunities for operationally sophisticated and agile CDMOs





How the ongoing shift toward digital access, ethical brands, and certifications is further amplifying growth





Recent transaction activity that highlights increasing investor interest in the wider VMS industry

Mergers and acquisitions remain active across both the CDMO and Branded VMS subsectors, with recent transactions involving Bioniq, ILS Gummies, Western Botanicals, and Huel highlighting renewed investor interest in the broader VMS sector. Private equity sponsors remain particularly active, drawn by the category's defensive growth profile, fragmented competitive landscape, and meaningful value creation opportunities through operational improvement and platform consolidation.

About BGL's Food and Beverage Investment Banking Team

BGL's Food and Beverage investment banking team, led by BGL Managing Director Daniel Gomez, has deep sector knowledge and extensive food & beverage transaction experience, representing companies across the entire sector. Coverage includes branded and private label products, global supply chain, contract manufacturing, processing, and distribution.

To learn more about BGL's recent transactions in food & beverage M&A, visit our Transaction page.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company