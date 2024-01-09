BGL Announces the Recapitalization of Hynes Industries to Crossplane Capital

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Hynes Industries (Hynes), a leading producer of custom roll-formed steel products, to Crossplane Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm. BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hynes in the transaction.

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, with additional manufacturing facilities in Painesville, Ohio, and Kokomo, Indiana, Hynes is a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered roll-formed metal parts and assemblies for diverse end markets that include automated material handling, truck trailers, solar, and general industrial. With more than 75 roll-form mills across nearly 500,000 square feet of space, Hynes utilizes state-of-the-art technology in design and engineering to deliver quality fabricated metal products to customers throughout North America.

The new partnership with Crossplane Capital will further accelerate Hynes' growth in end markets where there is a rising demand for automation and modernization in warehouse operations. Partnering with Crossplane enables Hynes to build upon and accelerate the ongoing investment in the processes and equipment. Hynes will also be able to advance the commitment to deliver greater value to customers.

BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing team has deep sector knowledge and extensive Metals M&A transaction experience within major subsectors of the broader metals industry, representing both ferrous and nonferrous metals businesses. Coverage includes service centers, mills and foundries, manufacturing, and recycling.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

