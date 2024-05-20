BGL Announces the Recapitalization of Musser Biomass and Wood Products by Watermill Group

Musser is a provider of ESG-certified engineered biomass wood fiber products

CLEVELAND, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the recapitalization of Musser Biomass and Wood Products ("Musser" or the "Company"), a leading producer of premium ESG-certified reclaimed biomass wood fiber, by the Watermill Group. BGL's Engineered Materials, Building Products, and Energy Transition investment banking teams served as the exclusive financial advisor to Musser Biomass and Wood Products in the transaction.

Located in Rural Retreat, Virginia in the heart of the mid-Atlantic hardwood forest, Musser Biomass and Wood Products is an innovative processor and distributor of ESG-Certified reclaimed engineered biomass products including wood fiber, biochar, wood pellets, and wood briquettes. Using a state-of-the-art low-temperature drying technology, Musser produces a sustainable, differentiated, and uncontaminated fiber from landfill diverted waste for use in the building products sector as a key input in the manufacturing of composite wood products, residential and utility grade heating pellets and briquettes, livestock health applications, and other energy transition markets.

The recapitalization by the Watermill Group positions Musser for substantial growth in an emerging market with an opportunity to capitalize on a shift in evolving consumer preferences driven by sustainability, which includes increased outdoor living expenditures and a commercial preference for ESG-certified products.

BGL's Industrials Group has extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across a broad range of end markets, with a focus on engineered materials, green & cleantech, and energy transition. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and exclusive product and service offerings.

