BGL Announces the Sale of Brace Industrial Group, Inc. to BrandSafway

CLEVELAND, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Brace Industrial Group, Inc. (Brace), which includes Brace Integrated Services and Platinum Specialty Services along with other affiliated Brace entities, and is a portfolio company of Sterling Partners, to BrandSafway, a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Brace in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Brace Industrial Group, Inc. (Brace), which includes Brace Integrated Services and Platinum Specialty Services along with other affiliated Brace entities, and is a portfolio company of Sterling Partners, to BrandSafway, a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BGL’s Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Brace.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Brace is a leading national provider of multi-craft solutions, including scaffolding, insulation, fireproofing, heat tracing, industrial siding and decking, abrasive blasting, painting, specialty coatings, lead and asbestos abatement, concrete repair, and refractory services. The Company's comprehensive capabilities enable it to offer one-stop solutions for its customers' routine maintenance, turnaround, outage, and capital project needs. With more than 2,000 employees and 23 locations, Brace serves a diverse customer base in the power, petrochemical, commercial construction, and chemical markets.

BrandSafway is a leading global provider of access, specialized services, and forming and shoring solutions to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans across its customer base.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Related Links

https://www.bglco.com

