BGL Announces the Sale of CG Environmental to EnviroServe

The addition of CG Environmental's seven locations increases EnviroServe's reach to 45 operations across the country

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of CG Environmental – The Cleaning Guys (CG Environmental), a portfolio company of Silver Peak Partners, Midwest Mezzanine Funds, and Eagle Capital Partners, to EnviroServe Inc. (EnviroServe), a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. BGL's Environmental Services and Industrial & Infrastructure Services investment banking teams exclusively advised CG Environmental in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, CG Environmental is a regional provider of specialty environmental remediation, emergency response, and waste management services across Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Missouri, and the surrounding regions. CG Environmental carries a strong reputation for high-quality, reliable service and for solving its customers' toughest environmental challenges. CG Environmental also works closely with state-of-the-art, proprietary equipment, including their "Annihilator" solutions, which enable customers to clean up spills more efficiently on pavements than traditional solutions.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, EnviroServe provides end-to-end solutions for special waste, universal waste, biological waste, and most hazardous and non-hazardous materials. EnviroServe delivers expert handling and transportation, innovative waste reduction and recovery solutions, and highly responsive and thorough environmental field services, nationwide. EnviroServe operates 38 locations across the United States.

The addition of CG Environmental provides a highly complementary geographic footprint to EnviroServe, extending EnviroServe's geographic presence into Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Carthage, and Tulsa, and furthering its presence as a national end-to-end solutions provider. EnviroServe will also be able to leverage CG Environmental's proprietary equipment and processes to be able to better serve new and existing customers across its current footprint.

BGL's Services investment banking professionals have extensive M&A and capital markets experience, with deep knowledge in Environmental Services, Industrial & Infrastructure Services, Commercial & Residential Services, Professional Services, and Supply Chain & Logistics Services. Our Services team is deeply connected across the industries we serve, maintaining strong relationships with strategic and financial buyers around the globe.

