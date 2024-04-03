BGL Announces the Sale of CLX Logistics to Quantix

The combination creates the largest chemical market focused 3PL globally

CLEVELAND, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of CLX Logistics (CLX) to Quantix. BGL's Industrial Distribution and Supply Chain & Logistics Services teams served as the exclusive financial advisor to CLX in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, CLX is a provider of transportation management systems, managed services, supply chain consulting, brokerage, liquid bulk 3PL, intermodal, rail, international services, and industry-leading technology and analytics products to customers across North America and Europe.

Quantix, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Quantix provides bulk shippers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, and export/import.

Quantix and CLX collectively form a platform with more than $2 billion in logistics spend and have approximately 5,400 owned assets, over 40 distribution centers and rail terminals, and 3,300 partner carrier relationships. The acquisition will grow Quantix's presence in North American and European markets, making the combined company one of the world's largest providers in the nearly $100 billion global chemical supply chain logistics market.

BGL's Industrials, Services, and Infrastructure & Environment investment banking teams have extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across a broad range of end markets. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and exclusive product and service offerings.

