BGL Announces the Sale of Incorp Holdings, LLC

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Incorp Holdings, LLC (Incorp) to Lowe Capital Management LLC and Construction Safety Group. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Incorp in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Incorp is a leading integrated provider of specialty insulation, scaffolding, and other multi-craft outsourced services across the United States with a primary focus on the Midwest and Southeast. Incorp offers a comprehensive suite of critical and highly complementary services in support of customers' routine maintenance and mechanical service needs, including insulation, scaffolding, heat tracing, abatement, coatings, sandblasting, and siding services. These specialty services have positioned Incorp as a go-to partner for a diverse group of power generation, pulp & paper, food & beverage, and manufacturing end markets. The transaction allows Incorp to continue executing its successful growth strategy with the added value of a seasoned strategic partner.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

