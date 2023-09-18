BGL Announces the Sale of Insight Vision Group to Unifeye Vision Partners

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

18 Sep, 2023, 14:24 ET

The acquisition of Insight Vision Group further establishes Unifeye Vision Partners' West Coast footprint

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Insight Vision Group (Insight), a leading comprehensive eyecare platform across California, to Unifeye Vision Partners (UVP), a portfolio company of Waud Capital. BGL's Healthcare investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Insight Vision Group. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Insight Vision Group is one of the fastest growing eyecare platforms in the country with ten clinics and two multi-specialty ASCs throughout Southern California and the Central Coast.  Insight was formed through the merger of Los Angeles-based DLV Vision (formerly Dougherty Laser Vision) and San Luis Obispo-based ADV Vision, and was founded in 1996 by Dr. Paul J. Dougherty, one of the nation's leading refractive and cataract surgeons.  Dr. Dougherty was one of the first surgeons in the US to perform laser vision correction on an investigational basis and helped pioneer many of today's most advanced refractive surgery techniques.  Insight is led by a highly experienced team, including CEO Renata Stone, who deployed an agile offshore staffing model and high-touch marketing platform to drive an innovative premium package strategy, enabling nearly 10x revenue growth over the past 10 years.

With a network of 123 providers, 44 clinic locations, and 13 ambulatory surgery centers, UVP provides management and support services to a nationwide network of ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, UVP was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States.

BGL's Healthcare Provider Services Group is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S. for physician practice M&A and related technical services, with a long track record of expertise in physician practice valuation and in successfully advising physicians and alternate site providers through strategic transactions like selling a physician practice.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

