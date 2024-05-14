BGL Announces the Sale of Paramount Building Solutions to GDI Integrated Facility Services

The acquisition enhances GDI's geographic presence across the United States

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Paramount Building Solutions (Paramount), a provider of facilities maintenance and commercial cleaning solutions, to GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSX: GDI), a commercial facility services provider. BGL's Professional Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Paramount in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Paramount is a multi-state provider of commercial janitorial and floor care services, offering a full suite of solutions to clients across nine different states in the United States, including Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania. Paramount's client base includes several Fortune 500 companies and is diversified across a variety of end markets, including retail, commercial office, aviation, manufacturing, residential, healthcare, and other corporate properties.

With headquarters in Canada and the United States, GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider offering a range of services to owners and managers of office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centers, airports, and other transportation facilities. GDI has 30,000 employees across North America.

The acquisition of Paramount expands GDI's geographic presence into Arizona and Minnesota. Paramount will be able to leverage GDI's scale and capabilities to strengthen and grow its existing customer relationships as well as develop new relationships.

BGL's Services investment banking professionals have extensive M&A and capital markets experience, with deep knowledge in Professional Services, Commercial & Residential Services, Industrial & Infrastructure Services, Environmental Services, and Supply Chain & Logistics Services. Our Services team is deeply connected across the industries we serve, maintaining strong relationships with strategic and financial buyers around the globe.

