BGL Announces the Sale of Resolvit to Aditi Consulting

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

10 Oct, 2023, 14:04 ET

Resolvit's suite of technology solutions expands Aditi's offerings in cyber security, DevOps, cloud/IoT and application modernization

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Resolvit Resources, LLC (Resolvit), a technology and management solutions provider, to Aditi Consulting (Aditi). BGL's Professional Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Resolvit in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Resolvit is a technology and management solutions partner to world-class companies and government agencies in the United States, Latin America, and Asia. Resolvit's suite of technology solutions includes cyber security, DevOps, cloud/IoT and application modernization, among other capabilities, with an international presence spanning the United States, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, and India. The company's comprehensive suite of services, established brand in niche markets and client-focused service delivery model have enabled the company to entrench itself within a blue-chip customer base across a diversified mix of end-markets, including telecommunications, technology services, retail, education, manufacturing & distribution, financial services, and healthcare & life sciences.

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Aditi is a leading consulting company providing technology solutions across a wide spectrum of industries. The company delivers talent on demand, managed teams, project-based engagement, and full outsourcing strategies to a variety of brand-name clients including more than 75 of the top Fortune 500 companies.

The acquisition of Resolvit will expand Aditi's portfolio of services and reach for exceptional talent. Aditi will now be able to service its clients from Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, and Uruguay in addition to, the United States, Mexico, and India. Resolvit's suite of technology solutions expands Aditi's offerings in areas such cyber security, DevOps, cloud/IoT and application modernization.

BGL's Services investment banking professionals have extensive M&A and capital markets experience, with deep knowledge in Professional Services, Commercial & Residential Services, Industrial & Infrastructure Services, Environmental Services, and Supply Chain & Logistics Services. Our Services team is deeply connected across the industries we serve, maintaining strong relationships with strategic and financial buyers around the globe.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

