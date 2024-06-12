BGL Announces the Sale of Superior Huntingdon Composites to Liberty Lane Partners

Premier independent manufacturer of industry-leading branded fiberglass composite reinforcements and veils

CLEVELAND, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Superior Huntingdon Composites (Superior Huntingdon), a manufacturer of innovative fiberglass reinforcements and veils used in advanced structural composite applications, to Liberty Lane Partners, a private equity firm based in New Hampshire, and St. Cloud Capital. BGL's Engineered Materials investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Superior Huntingdon in the transaction.

Headquartered in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Superior Huntingdon, formerly a portfolio company of Stonewood Capital Management, is a leading manufacturer of custom and standard-formulated fiberglass continuous filament mat and Conformat® branded reinforcements, and Surmat® branded veils. Customers rely on the Company's innovative materials in the manufacturing of their products to enhance the performance and surface quality of their composite-based products for critical applications. These tailored solutions optimize customers' manufacturing processes by reducing production scrap, improving cycle time, and increasing production efficiency across a diverse set of composite manufacturing processes. The Company's products are commonly used in power and energy transmission & distribution, storage and management, infrastructure, building products, transportation, marine end markets, and other advanced composite applications.

Superior Huntingdon's products are engineered to provide application-specific enhancements, including light weighting, strength and durability, corrosion resistance, prolonged life span, and lower maintenance as substitutes for steel, aluminum, wood, and other legacy materials. The Company's highly flexible manufacturing capabilities, coupled with its deep technical knowledge, have earned it a reputation as a trusted partner capable of delivering proprietary material science solutions to the composites industry.

The acquisition positions Superior Huntingdon for substantial growth in an industry where accelerating advancements in materials science and product technologies continue to create opportunities for fiberglass composite materials across high-end growth markets. Additionally, secular tailwinds, including environmental regulatory imperatives and ESG/sustainability trends, are accelerating the adoption of fiberglass composites as manufacturers seek to achieve superior application performance and improve the "cradle-to-gate" and "cradle-to-grave" impact across the product lifecycle.

BGL's Industrials Group has extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across a broad range of end markets, with a focus on engineered materials, green & cleantech, and energy transition. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and exclusive product and service offerings.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

About Stonewood Capital Management

Stonewood Capital Management, Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm seeking investment opportunities primarily with manufacturing, assembly, or distribution companies with sales from $10 to $50 million. Stonewood Capital's current portfolio of operating companies extends throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. For more, please see www.stonewoodcapital.com.

