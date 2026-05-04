BGL Welcomes Brian Thom as a Managing Director in Technology

This addition expands the firm's expertise in cybersecurity and infrastructure software as AI-driven advancements reshape the industry

BOSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Thom as a Managing Director within its Technology investment banking vertical. Brian will establish and lead the firm's investment banking activities in Infrastructure Software and Cybersecurity, with a particular focus on the growing intersection of these sectors and artificial intelligence.

Brian has a proven track record of deal origination, execution, and relationship management in the technology sector. Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Thom as a Managing Director within its Technology investment banking vertical. Brian will establish and lead the firm’s investment banking activities in Infrastructure Software and Cybersecurity, with a particular focus on the growing intersection of these sectors and artificial intelligence.

"Brian has a proven track record of deal origination, execution, and relationship management in the technology sector. His deep sector expertise will help to further bolster our best-in-class team, and he will be a great resource for our clients at a time when emerging technological advancements driven by AI are precipitating rapid changes in both infrastructure and security," said Scott Mattson, Head of BGL's Technology vertical. "We are excited to welcome him to BGL and look forward to his contributions to the firm."

Brian has over 20 years of investment banking and related financial advisory experience with an emphasis on the infrastructure and cybersecurity sectors. Prior to joining BGL, Brian was at Jefferies, where he focused on strategic advisory and capital-raising transactions. His experience spans the evolution of the software stack, providing him with a unique perspective on how AI-native workflows are redefining the requirements for modern enterprise infrastructure and data protection.

"BGL is well-known for its deep sector expertise, strong execution capabilities, and the overall momentum of its technology M&A advisory platform," said Thom, who is based in San Francisco. "I'm looking forward to joining this accomplished team and continuing to deliver strong results for our clients."

Brian holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company