BGL Announces the Sale of The Mulch & Soil Company

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, TM&SC is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of high-quality mulches, premium planting and potting soils, decorative bark, other groundcover products, and complementary landscape products and supplies in the rapidly growing Florida market. TM&SC operates four manufacturing and distribution facilities, which serve a diverse mix of lawn and garden retailers, commercial landscapers, and installers. In addition, TM&SC manufactures and markets the Jungle Growth® family of products, a longtime trusted brand of premium value-added soil. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth of the lawn and garden, building and construction, and home improvement markets in the Southeast and beyond.

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally, and collaboratively; the firm manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators, to build value for stakeholders.

CenterGate Capital is a private equity firm focused on creating value for its stakeholders and investors by proactively partnering with management. CenterGate brings a balance of financial and operational experience and strategic insight to assist management in driving long-term sustainable growth in lower middle market companies.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

