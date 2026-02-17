BGL Announces the Sale of Velocity Maintenance Solutions to Bombardier

Industry-leading MRO provider of mission-critical niche services

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Velocity Maintenance Solutions (VMS), a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services provider, to Bombardier, a Canadian-based aircraft manufacturer. The acquisition was completed through Bombardier's U.S. subsidiary, Learjet Inc. BGL's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS) investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to VMS in the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in New Castle, Delaware, and founded in 2021, VMS is a provider of MRO services to the business aviation end market. Operating 24/7 through both MRO facilities and mobile service teams, VMS provides domestic and international coverage. Its combination of core maintenance capabilities and specialized services has supported accelerated organic growth and positioned the Company as a market leader in business aviation maintenance services.

Headquartered in New Castle, Delaware, and founded in 2021, VMS is a provider of MRO services to the business aviation end market. Operating 24/7 through both MRO facilities and mobile service teams, VMS provides domestic and international coverage. Its combination of core maintenance capabilities and specialized services has supported accelerated organic growth and positioned the Company as a market leader in business aviation maintenance services.

Transaction Details

The acquisition by Bombardier positions VMS for substantial growth within its robust service portfolio and existing customer base, with an opportunity to capitalize on the continued acceleration of the business aviation market

The purchase of VMS bolsters Bombardier's U.S. presence and supports its long-term commitment to providing operators with unmatched service coverage and quality.

VMS will further enhance Bombardier's ability to provide operators with a wide range of maintenance, support, and service options, close to where they fly.

About BGL's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Team

BGL's ADGS investment banking team has decades of relevant experience and a network of long-standing relationships across a broad range of subsectors, including aerospace technology, aviation services & distribution, defense, space, and government technology & services. We welcome the opportunity to discuss the current ADGS landscape and the strategic considerations shaping the sector.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

