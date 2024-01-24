BGL Announces the Sale of VOXDATA Solutions to Qualfon Group

VOXDATA Solutions will extend Qualfon's global reach and language service offerings

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of VOXDATA Solutions Inc. (VOXDATA), an outsourced customer contact solutions provider with strong service capabilities, to Qualfon Group. (Qualfon). BGL's Professional Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to VOXDATA in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of VOXDATA Solutions Inc. (VOXDATA), an outsourced customer contact solutions provider with strong service capabilities, to Qualfon Group. (Qualfon). BGL's Professional Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to VOXDATA in the transaction.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, VOXDATA is a multilingual, outsourced customer contact center dedicated to upholding the brand image of businesses across North America. With more than 28 years of experience, VOXDATA leverages its wide range of expertise to deliver outstanding, value-added omnichannel solutions tailored to the needs of its clients. Its highly qualified team is focused on offering exceptional experiences that create a positive impact for each of its employees and clients. VOXDATA Solutions' innovative services are backed by top industry certifications in quality and process management, data security, and continuous improvement.

Based in Highland Park, Michigan, Qualfon is a global business services company providing multi-channel customer engagement lead generation and end-to-end integrated marketing, print, and fulfillment solutions. Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver superior customer experiences. Qualfon has approximately 15,000 employees who serve international brands across many industries, and its intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, and India.

The acquisition of VOXDATA will expand Qualfon's global reach and service offerings to include Canadian on-site and remote French-language capabilities and further Qualfon's mission to be an industry leader, offering an increasing number of employment opportunities worldwide. Leveraging VOXDATA's well-established client base, skilled workforce, and expanded industry representation presents Qualfon with an avenue for substantial growth. The collaboration between the two entities positions them to provide unmatched service, superior quality, and heightened efficiency to clients throughout North America.

BGL's Services investment banking professionals have extensive M&A and capital markets experience, with deep knowledge in Professional Services, Commercial & Residential Services, Industrial & Infrastructure Services, Environmental Services, and Supply Chain & Logistics Services. Our Services team is deeply connected across the industries we serve, maintaining strong relationships with strategic and financial buyers around the globe.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

