BGL Real Estate Advisors Structures $135 Million in Real Estate Financing for the Hall of Fame Village

Financing will advance waterpark and hotel projects

CLEVELAND, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the structuring of $135 million in real estate financing to complete an indoor waterpark and construct a new hotel at the Hall of Fame Village (HOFV). BGL's Real Estate Advisors team served as the exclusive financial advisor to HOFV Holdings in this transaction, with the Peachtree Group (Peachtree) providing the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing and Blue Owl's Real Assets division reinstating a $65 million ground lease.

The $70 million in C-PACE financing, which is the largest C-PACE loan issued in the state of Ohio for a single project, will be used to support the continued development of an 85,000 square foot indoor waterpark and begin construction of a 183-key hotel, steps away from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"C-PACE has emerged as one of the most effective financing tools in today's commercial real estate market because it addresses both near-term capital constraints and long-term asset needs," said Jared Schlosser, Head of Credit Originations and C-PACE at Peachtree. "By providing long-term fixed-rate capital, C-PACE allows owners to fund critical building systems while preserving liquidity and reducing pressure on senior debt. In a higher-for-longer rate environment, it plays an important role in supporting overall project viability. We value our continued partnership with the BGL team and their ability to navigate complex transactions to a successful financial closing."

BGL previously closed on the structuring of $33.4 million of C-PACE financing for the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium within the HOFV Campus in July 2022. The stadium financing, coupled with the new construction capital, will bring Peachtree's total funding for the HOFV campus to $103.4 million of C-PACE.

The village is the resort property of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, which changed from a publicly traded to a private company at the start of 2026 after a merger with HOFV Holdings, an entity affiliated with developer Industrial Realty Group. BGL's Real Estate Advisors served as the financial advisor to HOFV Holdings in the transaction. The transition to private ownership also enables continued investment in the Company's destination-focused operations at Hall of Fame Village, supporting sustainable development, community engagement, and long-term value creation.

BGL's Real Estate Advisors Group offers comprehensive real estate investment banking services tailored to the middle market. It provides client-focused solutions with an emphasis on real estate advisory, debt, preferred and private equity placement, financial restructuring, recapitalizations, sale-leasebacks, structured finance, and asset acquisitions and dispositions across all asset classes. The team assists real estate owners and developers looking to form alliances and joint ventures with single-source capital providers to gain local and institutional access for all capital needs.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a Canton, Ohio-based company centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns and operates Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination.

