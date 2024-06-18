BGL Welcomes New Managing Director Dan Gardella, Expands Financial Sponsor Coverage Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Dan Gardella as a new Managing Director within Financial Sponsor Coverage. Dan will be based out of BGL's New York City office.

"As we continue to grow our sector and product offerings, we further recognize the importance of bringing a holistic, value-added approach to the private equity marketplace," said BGL's Executive Committee. "Investing in Financial Sponsor Coverage with a focus on collaboration and ideation is of the utmost importance in delivering the full suite of BGL's capabilities in order to maximize the value of investment portfolios of private equity firms."

"We are excited to welcome Dan to the BGL team," said Heather Reiner, who leads BGL's Financial Sponsor Coverage Group. "Dan is well known for his extensive investment banking experience and the quality of his relationships in the industry, and we know that he will add significantly to BGL's ability to provide best-in-class coverage to our private equity clients."

Dan has more than 20 years of professional experience working with financial sponsors. Prior to BGL, he served as a Managing Director within the Financial Sponsors Group at William Blair and was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley. He began his career at Deloitte. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance and an MS in accounting from Baruch College and holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Throughout my career, I have had an emphasis on M&A and sponsor-led transactions, with a significant portion of that time dedicated to working with middle-market sponsors and companies," said Gardella. "I look forward to partnering with the BGL's sector coverage bankers and providing unique insights and investment opportunities to the firm's private equity clients."

Dan's addition to the firm continues BGL's significant growth in senior banker headcount over the last 18 months. Earlier this year BGL welcomed new senior bankers to its Healthcare and Technology verticals, continuing efforts to build from the firm's 2023 expansion; this also included Professional Services, Digital Infrastructure, Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS), Industrial Technology, Transportation & Supply Chain Logistics, and Capital Markets.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company