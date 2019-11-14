B&H Digital Gifting for the Holiday Shopping Season

SmartGift is a service that helps online shoppers give the perfect gift, every time. B&H customers can send any item by email or text instantly, and pay after the recipient accepts the gift. B&H offers the recipient the ability to exchange for a same or lesser valued item, or accept the original gift sent as is. After the recipient accepts their ideal gift, the gift shopper is notified that the gift is ready for payment. Once payment is received, the perfect gift ships to the recipient. There is no cost to the customer for the SmartGift service.

"We are thrilled to work with B&H on further elevating their customer experience. Shopping for others is inherently complex and solving for it creates multitudes of new commerce, acquisition and personalized marketing opportunities," said Monika Kochhar, CEO of SmartGift. " B&H's highly engaged and passionate team gets the best out of their tech partners and we are fortunate to provide our solution to their customers."

B&H is one of the world's largest sellers of photo, video, audio, computer, and creative technology through its e-commerce, B2B, and New York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio, and technology have relied on B&H to power their creative technology needs. B&H prides itself on its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted employees. To learn more about B&H, please visit BandH.com.

SmartGift is a next generation consumer and personalization platform for brands and retailers that empowers their customers to buy for others with confidence. Its quick, easy and smart flow solves for the shopping persona when people are gifting or purchasing for others by removing the inherent friction. SmartGift is a conversational, peer to peer, gift first pay after model that opens new opportunities for online commerce. The deep insights that the company gathers helps retailers and brands to become more people-centric in their marketing and personalization experiences.

