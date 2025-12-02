Sony Announces a7V Mirrorless Camera and FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II New Lens; YouTube First Look Video on a7 V Mirrorless Camera and Live Stream at B&H Photo

The α7V camera's new 33MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor is Sony's first to feature a partially stacked design, delivering faster readout speeds that allow the α7 V blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30 fps with full autofocus and auto-exposure tracking. It's the highest resolution sensor to feature the partially stacked design available on the market, bringing with it an extra stop of dynamic range above its predecessor (for a total of 16), an extra stop of low-light autofocus sensitivity, a low-noise native ISO of 100-51200, and a new max shutter speed of 1/16000s.

Sony a7V Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1935439-REG/sony_a7_v_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

33MP Partially-Stacked Exmor RS Sensor

BIONZ XR2 Processor, Built-In AI Unit

759-Point PDAF with Real-time Tracking

AI Subject Recognition & Auto Framing

4K 60p 10-Bit Video, S-Log3 & S-Cinetone

7.5-Stop, 5-Axis Image Stabilization

3.68m-Dot EVF with 120 fps Refresh Rate

3.2" 4-Axis Multi-Angle Touchscreen LCD

Pre-Capture, Speed Boost, 30fps Shooting

CFexpress A & SD Slots, Dual USB-C Ports

Image stabilization is also improved over the α7 IV, with the V rated for 7.5 stops at the center and 6.5 stops at the edges.

Another first for a Sony Alpha-series camera, the new BIONZ XR2 processor integrates the camera's AI unit into a single, powerful engine driving many of the α7 V's new capabilities. Inherited from the α1 II are blackout-free continuous shooting, eight modes of AI subject recognition, Pre-Capture recording up to a second before shutter press at 30 fps, Speed Boost function for in-the-moment burst rate bumps, and Dynamic Active for improved stabilization when shooting video.

The new engine also delivers gains in autofocus. Real-time Tracking leverages AI for improved subject detection and framing, and the camera's autofocus features 759 phase-detection points across 94% of the frame. Focus areas have additional customization options, with new XS (extra small) and XL (extra large) spot sizes available.

Speaking of video, the Sony α7V shoots 4K60p oversampled from the full 7K frame, 4K 120p at a Super35/APS-C crop, and 240p at Full HD. In addition to AI auto-framing and Dynamic Active stabilization, the camera supports focus breathing compensation, 4-channel 24-bit audio recording, Sony's standard S-Log3 and S-Cinetone profile sets, Flexible ISO for ISO-agnostic workflows, and User LUT imports. A unique Sigma-shaped graphite heatsink improves runtimes for extended 4K60 recording, and the camera can be used for live-streaming both wired and wirelessly.

The body and interface design get upgrades as well. The camera, whose magnesium-alloy construction keeps similar dimensions to the α7 IV but is about an ounce heavier, receives the α7R V's combination tilting vari-angle 2.1M-dot rear touchscreen LCD. Menu layouts are touch-enabled, as is focus selection. The camera gets a second USB-C port, with one rated at 10 Gbps for data transfer and the other optimized for power delivery. Battery life is also improved at more than 20% over the α7 IV to a maximum 750 shots per charge.

The α7 V also gets a connectivity upgrade with Wi-Fi 6 using both 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands. Returning from the α7 IV are the dust and moisture-resistant build and 3.68M-dot OLED EVF.

Sony's latest kit lens, the FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II, was designed to take advantage of the α7 V's improvements. The fully electronic lens boasts linear autofocus and a 7-blade diaphragm and supports AF/AE at up to 120 fps.

With an expansive feature set and robust body built for heavy and extended use, Sony exits the year with an enticing camera equipped equally for action, portraiture, landscapes, documentary work, and video production.

