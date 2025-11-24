Leica Brings M EV1 Digital Camera with EVF to the M World - M EV1 Camera Now In Stock at B&H

The new EVF brings powerful features such as focus peaking, magnification, and digital zoom frame lines to the viewfinder, a first for the M system. Real-time preview means the image you see in the viewfinder appears exactly as the image will be captured, no matter the lens, focal length, or focus distance. Important settings such as shutter speed, ISO, and aperture are now displayed clearly in the viewfinder, so you can shoot with confidence, no matter what your skill level.

Leica M EV1 Mirrorless Camera

Key Features

First M Camera with Integrated EVF

60MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor

Leica Content Credentials Technology

FN Button & Focus Assist Settings

5.76m-Dot 0.76x-Mag. OLED Viewfinder

2.95" Touchscreen with Gorilla Glass

64GB Internal Memory and SD UHS-II Slot

ISO 64-50,000, up to 4.5 fps Shooting

Wi-Fi & USB-C, Dedicated FOTOS App

Lightweight Aluminum Top Plate

Another new addition to the camera is the FN switch, which is located on the front of the camera and is programable to alter your viewfinder display. This can be used to initiate and cycle through any of the aforementioned EVF display features. Hold the switch to assign the desired function, and once complete, simply toggle it to use the programmed function.

Like the existing digital M cameras, the M EV1 features a 60MP full-frame imaging sensor. We've praised this sensors performance before, but it simply blows us away every time we see it. Superb sharpness and image quality paired with 15 stops of dynamic range make for an incredible all-around performer. Other returning features include Leica Content Credentials and 64GB of internal memory, all powered by the Maestro III image processor.

Because of its lack of optical viewfinder, the M EV1 has a clear front with no rangefinder window for a sleeker, minimalistic design. Speaking of design, the diamond pattern leatherette grip from the Q series has been carried over for a new and unique feel when compared to other M rangefinders in the current lineup.

This new addition to the M portfolio fills out an already exemplary line of cameras. The M EV1 will surely be a notable entry point for many photographers looking to explore the Leica M world.

