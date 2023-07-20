B&H LAUNCHES BILD EXPO CELEBRATING PHOTO, VIDEO, AND AUDIO CREATIVITY

B&H Photo marks its 50th Anniversary at Bild Expo on September 6-7 at Javits Center in New York City. Bild is a gathering of creatives featuring presentations from world-class talents like Casey Neistat, Art Wolfe, Jenna Ezarik, and Ami Vitale, hands-on experiences and education, a gear expo from leading brands like Canon, DJI, Nikon, Sony, and much, much more.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo, the leading retailer of photo, video, audio, and creative gear, marks its 50th anniversary on September 6-7 with the launch of Bild Expo, a new large-scale educational and inspirational event for the creative community. Bild will celebrate innovation and excellence in the creative technology industries, which B&H has supported since 1973.

B&H will be celebrating its 50th anniversary, September 6-7, at the Bild Expo in the Javits Center, in Manhattan, just two avenues over from the B&H Photo SuperStore. Bild, the Yiddish word for “image,” was chosen to reflect B&H’s history of helping bring creative visions to life across the media landscape.
Jeff Gerstel, B&H's Chief Marketing Officer, said, "B&H is excited to launch Bild Expo and welcome many thousands of enthusiasts to this incredible celebration of photo, video, and audio creativity. We are proudly marking B&H's 50th anniversary with our biggest event ever, to thank people for allowing us to serve them for many years, and to kick-off the next 50 years."

"Bild" is the Yiddish word for "image" and represents both B&H's 50-year commitment to supporting the creative community and the company's unique heritage as a New York City icon. Bild will inspire through presentations by 60+ world-class speakers, educate through hands-on workshops and one-on-one portfolio and pitch reviews, and excite through creative experiences and contests. Bild's gear expo features 130+ of the world's leading creative brands, as well as emerging newer brands. The event takes place at the Javits Center in New York City on September 6-7. Admission is free with pre-registration at www.bildexpo.com.

B&H is excited to welcome many distinguished speakers to Bild, who will present from four program stages. Confirmed speakers include world-famous photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and social creators. The lineup includes Casey Neistat, Art Wolfe, Dan Winters, Scott Kelby, Jenna Ezarik, Frans Lanting, Flo Ngala, Mark Seliger, Grace Wells, Ami Vitale, and many more. Bild is adding speakers each week to its extensive lineup, featuring presentations to excite a wide range of creatives.

Hands-on experiences will range from a 16mm film workshop, to photo, video, film, and audio demonstrations and activations, to photo walks around New York City and one-on-one coaching through portfolio and pitch reviews.

Bild's Gear Expo features 130+ of the world's leading creative technology brands sharing their latest innovations and offering attendees the opportunity to interact directly with brand representatives. Bild will also welcome several emerging newer brands. Exhibitors include photo leaders Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Leica, and Sigma, video/cine innovators like Arri, Blackmagic Design, DJI, and Red Digital Cinema, audio pacesetters including Sennheiser, Shure, Zoom and Tascam, and lighting brands Profoto, Godox, Matthews, Nanlite, and Westcott.

From B&H's humble beginnings in 1973 as a mom-and-pop photo shop near New York's City Hall, to five decades later, the company has grown into the leading online and physical retailer supporting the creative community.

With 50 years of unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, B&H has become the trusted, go-to place for photo, video, audio, and other creative gear for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Learn more at the Bild Expo website Bild Expo 2023 and register for free admission. For information about B&H, visit B&H Photo.

