B&H Launches Virtual Production Category and Educational Hub

There are even sub-categories to browse such as: LED Panels & Cabinets, Virtual Production Packages, VFX Media Servers, LED Volume Processors, Camera & Lens Tracking, Virtual Production Lighting, MOCAP Cameras, MOCAP Sensors, MOCAP Clothing, and Reality Capture Scanners, along with software and accessories.

The Studio at B&H, our in-house engineering team, is helping build out virtual production projects of differing scale. Come join us at The Studio Technology Center (STC), a state-of-the-art production studio situated within the B&H superstore, designed to serve as a demo space and learning center for virtual production.

We're partnering with our vendors including ROE Visual, Absen, ARwall, Planar, Pixera, disguise, Brompton Technology, StYpe, Mo-Sys, Xgrids, Optitrack, HTC, Sony, Rokoko, LG, ASSIMILATE, and more to support the needs of our customers.

Customers have always been able to browse features and specs on specific product pages, but now they can also head to our new Intro to Virtual Production Educational Hub to read and watch a variety of educational and inspirational content, including how-to guides, case studies, and insider tips. The Hub serves as an ideal starting point for those looking to learn about the world of virtual production.

We expect both the Educational Hub and the Virtual Production category to grow in the coming months, as these exciting new techniques become more commonplace in the industry. We are proud to be the first retailer to create a public-facing Virtual Production category, helping vendors and distributors increase their reach and make these tools more accessible.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo