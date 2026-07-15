Tamron 12-20mm F2.8 Di III Ultra-Wide Full Frame Lens Announced; First Look YouTube Video at B&H Photo

Lens for Nikon Z mount Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1986709-REG/tamron_12_20mm_f_2_8_lens_nikon.html

Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/16 Aperture

Lightweight Wide-Angle Zoom

VXD Linear Motor Focus Mechanism

Autofocus Support | 7.1" Close Focus

Toned Profile Next Design

Rear Sheet-Filter Holder

Moisture-Resistance | Fluorine Coating

12-Blade Rounded Iris | Smooth Bokeh

Works with TAMRON Lens Utility Software

Integrated Lens Hood

Characterized by its dramatic wide-angle perspective, this zoom has much to offer for photographers of all levels. The 12mm wide angle view makes this lens perfect for dramatic landscapes, and the fast, f/2.8 aperture delivers a bright view ideal for night skies and astro photography. Plus, the lens even offers stunning close-up performance with a minimum focus distance of just 7.1" at the wide end.

The lenses optical system incorporates an eXpanded Glass Molded Aspherical, or XGM, lens element alongside three Glass Molded Elements to effectively suppress peripheral blurring and color fringing, resulting in corner-to-corner sharpness. Additionally, the lens corrects for sagittal coma flare, a common challenge for astro photographers.

Ultra-wide zooms have traditionally been quite large, yet Tamron has achieved a sophisticated balance of size and weight. At just 20.2 ounces and measuring 4.7" in length, the lens among the smallest in its class. This feat is achieved with few sacrifices, as Tamron managed to slim down and fit all the necessary controls and switches users have come to expect from their lenses.

The Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 Di III is one of the most impressive ultra-wide zoom lenses available for modern mirrorless systems, and a great solution for those looking for a dramatic perspective with impressive light gathering capabilities.

Learn more with B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/tamron-widest-full-frame-lens-to-date

Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 Di III Ultra-Wide Full Frame Lens YouTube First Look Video -

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo