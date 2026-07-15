Viltrox Announces 26mm F2.8 Autofocus Pancake Prime EVO Lens; Now In Stock at B&H

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B&H Photo

Jul 15, 2026, 09:39 ET

Photography News: Learn more about Viltrox's latest AF 26mm f/2.8, a pancake prime lens available for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount full-frame cameras.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share Viltrox new lens in the EVO series, the AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO. Available for both Sony FE and Nikon Z full-frame mirrorless cameras, the slim, pancake-style design and wide-angle perspective make it an ideal every day, always-on companion for street photography, travel, environmental portraits, and more.

The efficient optical design of the AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO yields its compact form factor. Featuring eight elements in six groups, including two aspherical lenses and a high-refractive lens, the optic weighs less than 5 oz. Image quality remains high despite the low weight, with the lens producing sharp, wide-angle images with minimal distortion even at the maximum aperture.

A gear-type stepping motor (STM) system powers the lens's autofocus mechanism, delivering fast, efficient subject-locking. According to Viltrox, the autofocus is more than precise and responsive enough to confidently capture moving subjects across multiple domains.

The lens also boasts a 7.9" minimum focusing distance, offering creators expressive close-up compositions.

The Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO features a robust metal construction, water and dust-resistant coatings, a USB-C port for firmware updates, and separate aperture and focus rings. This last feature is unique among lenses of this class, allowing for a more tactile shooting experience. The lens also comes with a magnetic lens cap system, simplifying the removal and attachment experience.

For more information about the new lens, including additional features, specs, and highlights, be sure to check out the detailed product page for the AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO lens.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting

 resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information
Geoffrey Ngai
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo

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