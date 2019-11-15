B&H Now Offers Apple MacBook Pro 16 Deal

Apple 16" MacBook Pro (Late 2019, Space Gray)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1520434-REG/apple_mvvj2ll_a_16_macbook_pro_late.html

Key Features

2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6-Core

16GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD

16" 3072 x 1920 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU (4GB GDDR6)

Apple 16" MacBook Pro (Late 2019, Space Gray)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1520435-REG/apple_mvvk2ll_a_16_macbook_pro_late.html

Key Features

2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 8-Core

16GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM | 1TB SSD

16" 3072 x 1920 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU (4GB GDDR6)

Apple 16" MacBook Pro (Late 2019, Silver)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1520437-REG/apple_mvvm2ll_a_16_macbook_pro_late.html

Key Features

2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 8-Core

16GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM | 1TB SSD

16" 3072 x 1920 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU (4GB GDDR6)

Apple 16" MacBook Pro (Late 2019, Silver)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1520436-REG/apple_mvvl2ll_a_16_macbook_pro_late.html

Key Features

2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6-Core

16GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD

16" 3072 x 1920 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU (4GB GDDR6)

Apple has developed its largest Retina display yet. Measuring 16" MacBook Pro. Each MacBook Pro will be calibrated at the factory for accuracy and offers the P3 wide color gamut along with a max brightness of 500 nits. Other good news comes with the Magic Keyboard. Apple has taken care to improve every aspect of the typing experience with a new scissor mechanism. This setup offers 1mm of travel for a responsive feel and is designed to be quiet. Also, a physical Escape key has returned alongside the Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/16-inch-macbook-pro/ci/45158

Being the most powerful MacBook Pro ever, the 16"-version offers configurations with 6- or 8-core 9th-generation processors backed by up to 64GB of memory. This is dramatically faster than previous quad-core models. To maintain performance, Apple has redesigned the thermal architecture. Larger fans, vents, and a heat sink will sustain up to 12 additional watts compared to previous models. Graphics gets a bump, too, with AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series cards built on 7nm architecture. Options are available with 4GB to 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

For those waiting for the new Mac Pro shipping will begin next month, December 2019.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

