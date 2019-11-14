B&H Offers Holiday Savings on Canon DSLR Cameras

Canon Cameras include the popular Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with a holiday savings of $600.00, here:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1274705-REG/canon_eos_5d_mark_iv.html

The Canon 5D Mark IV DSLR which is an outstanding still photography option and an able 4K-capable video machine. This multimedia maven offers a newly developed 30.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor paired with the DIGIC 6+ image processor in order to balance fine detail and resolution with low-light performance and sensitivity.

$400.00 Holiday savings: Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1346734-REG/canon_eos_6d_mark_ii.html

Step up into the full-frame game with the Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera. Making high-performance full-frame imaging more accessible, the 6D Mark II makes numerous advancements over its predecessor to improve upon every aspect of image capture and creation.

Ensuring your images are tack sharp is a 45-point all-cross type AF system, which is able to track subjects with accuracy. This marks a significant improvement over its predecessor and will result in faster acquisition of your subject. Along with a revamped AF system, the sensor features Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology to provide a boost to focusing in live view and video shooting, which itself has been bumped up to Full HD at 60p. This setup works well with the 3" 1.04m-dot vari-angle touchscreen LCD, which permits use at various angles and with intuitive controls.

See all Canon DSLR Cameras:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/EOS-Digital-DSLR-Cameras/ci/4775/N/4232860668

