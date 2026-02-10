B&H Photo Announces the Return of Mega Deal Zone: Unbeatable Savings for Creators

Mega Deal Zone offers hundreds of deals on photo gear, video, lighting, computers, pro audio & more.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo is proud to announce the return of Mega Deal Zone, an exclusive three-day sales event featuring massive discounts on photography, professional video, computers, pro audio, and lighting equipment. Whether you are a professional photographer, an aspiring content creator, or a tech enthusiast, this event offers hundreds of deals across B&H's most popular categories.

Our goal at B&H is to help you find the products best suited for your creative needs. With over 1000 talented employees, our staff will guide you through the process of identifying exactly which gear is right for you. Speed Speed Mega Deal Zone offers hundreds of deals on photo gear, video, lighting, computers, pro audio & more

From February 10th to February 12th, customers can access significant savings on essential gear, including lenses, tripods, bags, and cases. Mega Deal Zone features a curated selection of new exciting products alongside best-selling gear from previous Deal Zone events.

Gear for Every Project

B&H serves as your dedicated creative partner, providing the hardware and accessories necessary to bring any project to life.

Photography & Video: Gear up for wedding season or document your next adventure with professional-grade cameras and optics.

Gear up for wedding season or document your next adventure with professional-grade cameras and optics. Pro Audio & Lighting: Enhance your studio with premium microphones and high-output LED lighting solutions.

Enhance your studio with premium microphones and high-output LED lighting solutions. Computers & Entertainment: Discover deep discounts on laptops, high-capacity hard drives, monitors, and televisions.

These exclusive offers are available for a limited time only at B&H. Visit the Mega Deal Zone to explore the full selection of savings.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, B&H is globally recognized for its knowledgeable product experts and exceptional customer service. For over 50 years, B&H has supported the creative community with fast, reliable shipping and a vast library of educational resources.

The B&H YouTube Channel and Explora Blog provide an unmatched wealth of content, featuring product overviews, expert guides, and industry news. When in Manhattan, visitors are encouraged to experience the B&H Photo SuperStore at 420 Ninth Avenue to test-drive the latest technology in person.

Customers can also take advantage of the B&H Payboo Credit Card, which offers industry-leading instant savings or special financing options (subject to credit approval).

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo