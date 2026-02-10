B&H Photo Announces the Return of Mega Deal Zone: Unbeatable Savings for Creators

News provided byB&H Photo
Feb 10, 2026, 07:03 ET
Mega Deal Zone offers hundreds of deals on photo gear, video, lighting, computers, pro audio & more.
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo is proud to announce the return of Mega Deal Zone, an exclusive three-day sales event featuring massive discounts on photography, professional video, computers, pro audio, and lighting equipment. Whether you are a professional photographer, an aspiring content creator, or a tech enthusiast, this event offers hundreds of deals across B&H's most popular categories.
From February 10th to February 12th, customers can access significant savings on essential gear, including lenses, tripods, bags, and cases. Mega Deal Zone features a curated selection of new exciting products alongside best-selling gear from previous Deal Zone events.
Gear for Every Project
B&H serves as your dedicated creative partner, providing the hardware and accessories necessary to bring any project to life.
- Photography & Video: Gear up for wedding season or document your next adventure with professional-grade cameras and optics.
- Pro Audio & Lighting: Enhance your studio with premium microphones and high-output LED lighting solutions.
- Computers & Entertainment: Discover deep discounts on laptops, high-capacity hard drives, monitors, and televisions.
These exclusive offers are available for a limited time only at B&H. Visit the Mega Deal Zone to explore the full selection of savings.
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, B&H is globally recognized for its knowledgeable product experts and exceptional customer service. For over 50 years, B&H has supported the creative community with fast, reliable shipping and a vast library of educational resources.
The B&H YouTube Channel and Explora Blog provide an unmatched wealth of content, featuring product overviews, expert guides, and industry news. When in Manhattan, visitors are encouraged to experience the B&H Photo SuperStore at 420 Ninth Avenue to test-drive the latest technology in person.
Customers can also take advantage of the B&H Payboo Credit Card, which offers industry-leading instant savings or special financing options (subject to credit approval).
Contact Information
Geoffrey Ngai
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
SOURCE B&H Photo
Share this article