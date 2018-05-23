B&H Photo Presents OPTIC 2018 Travel, Outdoor & Wildlife Photography

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by B&H and Lindblad Expeditions, along with the top imaging companies, OPTIC 2018 will take your passion for travel and photography and bring you to the next level of excitement and engagement. This is a four-day Imaging Conference exploring the inspiration, technique and equipment for imaging the great outdoors with OPTIC, an annual conference and trade show featuring the world's top outdoor photographers.
OPTIC features a Main Stage program fostering inspiration and imaging enlightenment that will be livestreamed, and a second stage focusing on technique. After Sunday's program, we invite all OPTIC attendees to the B&H SuperStore for an after-hours dinner party featuring food, drinks, fun and raffles. After Monday's program, OPTIC is offering a special Sunset Cruise sponsored by Canon, sailing around New York Harbor where you can make great photographs and have them printed aboard our chartered yacht (this event is free for any OPTIC attendee who spends a minimum of $50 during the OPTIC show. See the B&H Sales Desk to receive your ticket). On Tuesday, take a photo walk with National Geographic Photographers and Sony Artisans in the majestic New York Botanical Garden, where the flowers are in full bloom. Wednesday, the last day of OPTIC, is your chance to get feedback on your work and what you have learned, with an open critique session in the B&H Super Store Event Space with Lindblad Expedition National Geographic Photographers.
2. WHAT TO EXPECT
- Lectures Focusing on Imaging, Inspiration, and Technique
- Tradeshow Booths Featuring Top Industry Brands
- OPTIC Portfolio Reviews
- Photo Tech Camera Cleaning
- OPTIC Sessions located in the B&H Event Space
- Fujifilm Push Pin Gallery
- Sunset Cruise* Sponsored by Canon
- Nikon Party at the B&H Store
- Sony/Lindblad Photo Walk to New York Botanical Garden (NYBG)
3. SPEAKERS
- Xyza Cruz Bacani - Fujifilm X- Photographer
- Keith Carter - Optic 2018 Keynote Speaker
- Mark Thiessen - Lindblad Expeditions
- Rich Reid - Lindblad Expeditions
- Ralph Lee Hopkins - Lindblad Expeditions
- Sisse Brimberg - Lindblad Expeditions
- David Wright - Lindblad Expeditions
- Benjamin Grunow – LUMIX Ambassador
- Simon Lewis – Guest Speaker
- Seth Resnick - Guest Speaker
- Chris Haeffner - OWC Ambassador
- Brian Smith - Sony Ambassador
- Adam Marelli – Leica Ambassador
Learn more: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/promotion/14229/optic-2018-event.html
