B&H Photo Video Now Carries Oculus VR Gaming Headset Systems

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1503554-REG/oculus_301_00170_01_quest_all_in_one_virtual_reality.html

Key Features

VR Gaming without Wires or a PC

64GB of Storage for Games & Apps

Built-In Room-Scale Insight Tracking

Headphones-Free 3D Positional Audio

With the Oculus Quest All-in-One VR Gaming System , one is actually inside the game, and at the center of the action. The Quest helps increase once sense of realism and freedom by giving access to VR without wires or the need for a PC. That means you can enter VR games and experiences anywhere in the home, or anywhere on the go. The Quest features 64GB of capacity to store your favorite games and apps.

Oculus Quest All-in-One VR Gaming System (128GB)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1503555-REG/oculus_301_00171_01_quest_all_in_one_virtual_reality.html

128GB of Storage for Games & Apps

The Quest knows where you are via built-in Insight tracking in the headset and tracking via the included Touch controllers, so you get room-scale tracking without the need of external sensors. Your movements and orientation are precisely translated in your VR games in real time. In addition to Insight tracking, the Oculus Guardian system helps to avoid bumping into physical objects in a room by remembering the boundaries of the playspace and giving your visual indicators in-game to keep within them.

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1503556-REG/oculus_301_00178_01_rift_s_pc_powered.html

Key Features

PC-Powered VR Gaming

Built-In Room-Scale Insight Tracking

Headphones-Free 3D Positional Audio

Fit Wheel Adjustable Halo Headband

The Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset utilizes advanced optics and the power of one's compatible gaming desktop or laptop to play hundreds of VR gaming titles in vivid color and with reduced "screen door" effect. In addition, the Rift S gives access to Oculus Home, where one can decorate their own personal space and invite friends to hang out, and Dash, which gives access to a desktop and apps while in VR.

Oculus Go VR Headset (64GB)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1503552-REG/oculus_301_00104_01_go_all_in_one_virtual_reality.html

Key Features

Enjoy VR Media without Wires or a PC

Watch Media on 180" Screen

Front Row View of Sports, Music & Comedy

64GB of Storage Capacity

The Oculus Go VR Headset , featuring 64GB of storage, is made to transport you to your very own 180" screen to watch TV and movies from Netflix, Hulu, and more, or to enjoy a front-row seat at concerts, sporting events, and much more. The Go is an all-in-one experience, with no need for wires or a computer, so you can enjoy your VR media experiences almost anywhere. Inside VR, you can watch alone or invite friends and family from around the world. Bundled Oculus apps help you customize your experience and find new content to enjoy.



Oculus Go VR Headset (32GB)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1503551-REG/oculus_301_00102_01_go_all_in_one_virtual_reality.html

32GB of Storage Capacity

See Additional Available Oculus Products like Quest Travel Case and more

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Shop-by-Brand-Oculus/ci/4/phd/3698545817/N/4294255798

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

A Brief History of B&H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEAShPtpVXM

Meet the Staff at B&H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fmURxeM4A

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

