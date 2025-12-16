Ricoh Announces GR IV HDF Digital Camera, Preorder GR IV Camera at B&H Photo

Ricoh GR IV brings Highlight Diffusion Filter to the GR IV a new variant point-and-shoot camera.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the GR IV HDF - Highlight Diffusion Filter, a new variant of their much sought-after point-and-shoot camera. While looking largely the same, this unique model offers new features that give users more creative control, and a new accessory hand strap.

The Ricoh GR IV HDF retains the exceptional image quality and compact point-and-shoot feel that put the GR line on the map. Where it differs begins with the addition of a familiar face to longtime fans of the RICOH GR series of cameras.

Ricoh GR IV HDF Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1939238-REG/ricoh_01568_ricoh_gr_iv_hdf.html

Product Highlights:

Built-in Highlight Diffusion Filter

25.7MP APS-C BSI CMOS Sensor

New 28mm f/2.8 Lens (Full-Frame Equiv.)

Improved AF and Low-Light Focusing

5-Axis 6-Stop Shake Reduction System

3.0" 1.04m-Dot Touchscreen LCD

53GB Built-In Memory & microSD Card Slot

Full HD 1080/60p Video Recording

Snap Distance Priority & Focus Limiter

GR WORLD App for Updates and Control

Enter the HDF, or the Highlight Diffusion Filter, which was last seen in similar models of the GR III and IIIx. This filter adds a diffusion effect to the images, especially around highlights. The resulting images have a vintage film/cinematic look often achieved through the use of other tools like digital presets or black mist filters.

The creative possibilities are further broadened by the addition of a new high-speed electronic shutter mechanism that is capable of shutter speeds up to 1/16,000 of a second. This makes it possible to capture images at larger apertures, even when working in bright lighting conditions. For those who already have the standard edition of the camera, fret not, as this feature will be coming to the GR IV via a function-expanding firmware update following the launch of the GR IV HDF.

Other differences between models include the shutter button. While the standard GR IV features an all-black color scheme, the HDF model features a grayish silver shutter button to set it apart. Out of the box, the Fn (Function) button has been set by default to HDF ON/OFF setting. This can be changed to other functions if you wish. Note that the built-in ND (Neutral Density) filter found in the GR IV will not be available in the HDF model.

Lastly, we can't go without mentioning the new accessory, which will be available for both versions of the GR IV camera. To keep with the compact and portable form factor, RICOH has designed the GS-4 Finger Strap that comfortably fits the user's hand for easy carrying. It's less bulky than a full neck strap, and quite minimalistic in design.

As the vintage film look continues to boom in popularity, we expect to see many cameras adopt fun and creative features simulating the effect. The RICOH GR IV HDF is a welcome addition to the current line-up of point and shoot cameras and another great option for on-the-go photographers.

