BH3 Management and U.S. Development Select FirstService Residential to Manage Viceroy Residences Clearwater Beach Florida

FirstService Residential tapped to deliver property management and lifestyle services for Clearwater Beach's first new luxury waterfront condominium in over a decade

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, has been selected as the management partner for Viceroy Residences Clearwater Beach, a landmark luxury condominium development at 551 Gulf Boulevard, further expanding its portfolio of premier luxury communities along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Viceroy Residences Clearwater Beach Viceroy Residences Clearwater Beach

Developed by BH3 Management and U.S. Development, Viceroy Residences Clearwater Beach will rise across two nine-story towers comprising 86 luxury residences, directly along the water and minutes from downtown Clearwater and Sand Key. The development marks the first new luxury condominium to launch on Clearwater Beach in more than a decade, bringing a new standard of waterfront living to Florida's Gulf Coast through a branded partnership with Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

"From the beginning, our vision for Viceroy Residences Clearwater Beach has been to deliver a level of luxury living and personalized service that is unprecedented for the market," said Dustin Salzano, CFO of U.S. Development. "Partnering with FirstService Residential allows us to further elevate the ownership experience by aligning with a team that shares our commitment to operational excellence and white-glove service."

Future residents of Viceroy Residences Clearwater Beach will enjoy an extraordinary collection of indoor and outdoor amenities, including an owner's restaurant with direct service to the pool and beach, a private beach club with approximately 3,000 square feet of restaurant and pool bar space, a full-service spa featuring sauna, steam rooms, and interior and exterior plunge pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Gulf views, media lounge, and resident clubhouse. Outdoors, residents will have access to a resort-style pool with private cabanas, a beach bar with sand firepit lounges, and a tranquil sunset deck framed by a botanical banyan tree. The development is also engineered for resilience, elevated at 18.6' NAVD – significantly above FEMA's 12' NAVD standard – with full concrete construction and missile-impact glass designed to withstand winds up to 165 miles per hour.

"At FirstService Residential, we are always focused on aligning with best-in-class partners, and Viceroy is synonymous with excellence in hospitality and design," said Sheriff Masry, vice president of FirstService Residential. "We're proud to support BH3 Management and U.S. Development on this landmark development in Clearwater Beach, and look forward to delivering a seamless, elevated living experience for future residents."

Sales for Viceroy Residences Clearwater Beach are now underway from the onsite presentation gallery, with vertical construction expected to begin this autumn. For more information, visit viceroycwb.com.

Discover how FirstService Residential is simplifying property management for boards and developers at LifeSimplified.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About BH3 Management

BH3 is a vertically integrated real estate investment, operations, and development firm, led by co-founders Daniel Lebensohn and Gregory Freedman, and Executive Chairman Eric Edidin, along with 27 additional professionals between its offices in South Florida, New York City, and Denver. The company's core focuses include: Development, CRE Debt Investing, Opportunistic CRE Equity, and Growth Equity for operating businesses in real estate, construction, and adjacent sectors. The firm and its partners place a strong emphasis on value creation and making a positive impact on the communities where they invest. For more information, visit www.bh-3.com.

About U.S. Development, LLC

U.S. Development, LLC is a dynamic real estate development and construction management firm specializing in multi-family and mixed-use projects across the East Coast. The firm excels in identifying unique development opportunities, leveraging its expertise to transform underperforming real estate into iconic landmarks. U.S. Development's portfolio includes notable projects such as 1625 Ocean, a boutique oceanfront development in Delray Beach, and Salato, an exclusive 40-residence luxury project in Pompano Beach. These projects exemplify the firm's dedication to creating exceptional oceanfront living experiences. For more information, visit www.usdevelopmentllc.com.

About Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

With hotels and residences in Algarve (Portugal), Los Cabos (Mexico), Snowmass (Colorado), and St. Lucia (West Indies), and hotels in Riviera Maya (Mexico), Kopaonik (Serbia), Santa Monica (California), Chicago (Illinois), and Washington, D.C., Viceroy offers a fresh take on hospitality, centered on the richness of experiences and genuine connection. Viceroy is committed to creating unique and immersive experiences that allow guests to craft unforgettable narratives during their travels. Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 550 hotels around the world. Learn more at www.viceroy.com.

SOURCE FirstService Residential