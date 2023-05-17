BHC Alhambra Hospital Sued by Arias Sanguinetti for Dependent Adult Neglect

News provided by

Arias Sanguinetti

17 May, 2023, 18:22 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys with Arias Sanguinetti filed multiple lawsuits against BHC Alhambra Hospital, alleging the medical facility regularly puts patients' safety at risk.

The firm currently has two active cases, Nate Beltran v. BHC Alhambra Hospital and Olga Zharovskaya v. BHC Alhambra Hospital, both containing very similar claims. 

According to the Beltran complaint, Nate Beltran was brutally attacked by another patient while he was admitted to BHC Alhambra. He was sound asleep when another patient began punching and choking him, completely unprovoked. Nate then rolled out of bed and was on the ground when the attacker kicked him repeatedly, breaking his nose. Nate had to be taken to a different hospital for care. The attacker, also a patient, had exhibited previously violent behavior, and the hospital violated protocol and the law, doing little to nothing to protect the other patients.

In the Zharovskaya complaint, Olga was asleep in her room at 3:00 AM when another patient brutally and without provocation attacked her. This male patient was also mentally unstable. Olga was heavily medicated, and was in a deep sleep when the attack began. This beating continued until staff arrived to physically remove the attacker. Olga had been beaten so violently, she had nasal fractures, facial contusions, broken teeth, a lip laceration, and a laceration on her right hand. In this case, BHC Alhambra is accused of failing to properly protect other patients from someone who – to the acute knowledge of BHC Alhambra – had a history of being violent and unstable.

"It's unforgivable that BHC Alhambra would knowingly put other patients in harm's way," said Arias Sanguinetti Managing Partner Mike Arias. "These people went in for care, and rather than abide by the 'do no harm' oath, these patients left the hospital with greater injuries than they came in with."

In 2012, attorney Alena Klimianok of Arias Sanguinetti, obtained a $5.9 million verdict against BHC Alhambra in a case where a mentally unstable patient of the hospital beat another patient so violently that he was found face down, bleeding from a head wound.

"BHC Alhambra is a repeat offender, and continues to put people in harm's way," said Ms. Klimianok. "No one should fear being attacked when they check into a hospital, but with BHC that's exactly what it has come to for every single one of their patients."

The cases are Olga Zharovskaya v. BHC Alhambra Hospital, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 21STCV18294, and Nate Beltran v. BHC Alhambra Hospital, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 22STCV03082.

About Arias Sanguinetti

As the premier law firm handling sex abuse cases in Los Angeles, Arias Sanguinetti's trial lawyers are continually honored and recognized for their work on behalf of clients the firm has obtained over $1 billion for clients. The firm's personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys are regularly ranked as some of the best in the nation. The firm also made history obtaining the $852 million settlement against USC on behalf of more than 700 former students, the largest known settlement in a sexual abuse case in U.S. history, as well as the largest known personal injury settlement against a university. 

Media Contact:
Arias Sanguinetti
310-844-9696
[email protected] 

SOURCE Arias Sanguinetti

